Latest in Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: Who helped Congress return to power in 2018

In a rebuttal to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s statement that the Congress returned to power in Rajasthan in 2018 under his leadership as the state president, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said that the reason for the party’s win was the work done by his previous government.

Talking to journalists at SMS stadium, Gehlot said that in 2013, ahead of the 2014 parliamentary polls, “there was a Modi wave in the country, and (it was said) that he would come (to power in Centre) when Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be won”. “Modiji benefited from it, and we were reduced to 21 seats, even though there was no inadequacy in our work. However, our government was formed again (in 2018) by (people) remembering the work done by our previous government,” Gehlot said.

“I can say for sure that when our government went out of power, people started remembering us within six months as they realised that a big mistake was committed. So, the environment that is created thereafter is a big reason for the party returning to power,” Gehlot added.

Recently, during the Kisan Sammelans between January 15 and 20, Pilot had repeatedly said that the Congress was reduced to just 21 MLAs in 2013, which was the party’s worst performance since independence in Rajasthan, and that it was the hard work of workers — with him as PCC chief — which helped it to return to power.

While Pilot often spoke about the struggle undertaken by the party workers to help Congress return to power in 2018, Gehlot said that besides “other reasons, like the workers and their struggle and the party taking to the streets to highlight the weaknesses of the then government, the main push behind the party’s return was realisation (by the public) that a mistake was made by changing the government”.

“Hence, in 2018, it was already in the air that a Congress government should return and Ashok Gehlot should become the Chief Minister. It was the voice of the public, the voice of the public is the voice of God,” Gehlot stated.

In another apparent counter to Pilot saying that his leadership had helped the party get 100 seats, the Chief Minister said: “When we had formed the government in 1998, we had gotten 156 seats, when I was the state president. In the upcoming polls as well, we will be working towards Mission 156.”

He added that “there was no anger among the people regarding his current government and that no matter what inadequacies were pointed out by the Opposition, the people of Rajasthan would continue supporting him”.

“Mukhyamantri ko bahut bhala aadmi kehte hain (The CM is a kind person). I don’t say that, people do. By kind, they mean one who takes care of them… I don’t know politics. I don’t do politics. I serve people and it works for me,” the CM said.