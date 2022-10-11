Ashok Gehlot back settled in chair, Sachin Pilot breaks silence, talks of his role

Eleven days after his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi in the wake of the recent political crisis in Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is back in action, visiting districts, thanking his supporters and reminding party workers about the struggles during his time as the president of the state Congress when the party was in opposition between 2014-2018.

Last month, Pilot’s chief ministerial ambitions again hit an abrupt dead end after MLAs loyal to CM Ashok Gehlot skipped a CLP meeting called by the Congress and submitted their resignations to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, in order to ward off any change in chief ministership.

Gehlot, who was to file his nomination for the Congress presidential election, pulled out of the race citing the incident after meeting Sonia Gandhi on September 29. The Congress leadership, while issuing show cause notices to three Gehlot loyalists, said a decision on the Rajasthan CM’s post would be taken by the high command soon. But since then, not much has happened, while Gehlot has resumed his duties as the CM, with no hints that he may be about to step down.

Pilot, who had met Sonia soon after Gehlot on September 29, meanwhile, refrained from speaking to the media – even while Gehlot was back to taking potshots at him.

On Monday finally, addressing supporters at Jhalawar, the bastion of former CM Vasundhara Raje, Pilot spoke up.

“Today, when I was coming to Jhalawar from Kota, it took a lot of time. People gave a lot of honour and respect. So many of our friends, especially the youth, boys and girls, waited to meet. I stopped at every place, spoke with them, and accepted their love. They waited for hours despite the sun and rain. If a person has any capital, it is the impression he or she leaves on the heart and mind of the public… there is no bigger earning. I am very fortunate that I have received your endless love,” Pilot said, at an event of the Yadav community in Jhalawar.

He also drew crowds in Kota, which is the home district of Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, a close aide of Gehlot who hosted the MLAs when they skipped the CLP meeting during the crisis, and instead trooped to his house. Dhariwal, his supporters and MLAs from the region gave Pilot’s visit a miss.

Pilot told reporters that the Congress had come to power in 2018 because of the strength of party workers, that it was important to live up to their expectations, and that when he was the state president, he had toiled for five years.

“I remember that during the tenure of the BJP government, when Vasundharaji was the chief minister, a lot of injustices were being done to farmers. We took out a Kisan Nyay (justice for farmers) Yatra from Baran to Jhalawar and received huge support. We ended up with sores on our feet (from walking), but people saw that this is a party, a leader, who knows how to stand by us. We raised the issues of farmers and ensured our demands were met,” said Pilot.

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre over a number of issues, Pilot praised the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi and said it was getting huge support. He said that the Yatra was being carried out in the name of farmers, employment and spreading love and countering hate.

On Tuesday, Pilot was in his Assembly constituency Tonk to inspect the areas where crops have been damaged due to rainfall.

“I met with the district administration and have directed everyone to conduct a girdavari (evaluation of losses) in the rain-affected areas. After the report is made, it should be ensured that the farmers receive compensation, the amount (due to them) from insurance companies, and as much financial help as possible,” Pilot said.