Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Ashok Gehlot favours Rahul Gandhi as chief, Rajasthan Cong meeting supports move

The show of support for Rahul came at a Pradesh Congress Committee meeting on Saturday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel are also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

The Rajasthan Congress Saturday unanimously came out in favour of elevating Rahul Gandhi as party president, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot — earlier seen as a potential candidate for the post — expressing his support for such a move.

The show of support for Rahul came at a Pradesh Congress Committee meeting on Saturday.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi told The Indian Express: “Officially, one resolution has been passed today that we all unanimously authorise the national president of the Congress to take all decisions related to state Congress president and AICC delegates who will vote in the party election.”

He added: “After the resolution was passed and the pradesh returning officer had left, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it is his desire that Rahul Gandhi becomes the Congress president and asked the delegates what they want. After this, everyone supported Gehlot with a show of hands.”

Also read |In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no consensus candidate

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters after the meeting that the move in favour of Rahul was a resolution.

“A resolution has been passed unanimously that everyone will abide by whatever the national president decides on, including the appointment of state presidents and other party issues. Another resolution has been passed after the Chief Minister said that Rahul Gandhi ji should be made the national president and everyone supported it,” Khachariyawas told reporters.

Ever since the announcement of the election dates, there has been speculation that Gehlot, who has extensive experience working in the organisation, may be elevated to the post of Congress president.

Over the past month, the supporters of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot — whose tussle with Gehlot had resulted in the 2020 political crisis in Rajasthan — have openly called for the latter to be made chief minister.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 07:44:17 pm
Loan apps case: Chinese finance firm PC Financial was already on ED’s radar

Live Blog

