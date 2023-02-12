After hype, Gehlot fails Budget test, scale past last year’s peak

In the months leading up to it, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan had managed to successfully create a hype around the state Budget, presented in the Assembly on Friday. Partly, it was created as a by-product of the Gehlot camp’s reassurances that he will indeed present the Budget, after the party high command had unsuccessfully moved last September to try and replace him with his bete noire, Sachin Pilot.

The idea was to assert that Gehlot is not going anywhere, and to send a message to bureaucrats, ministers and party workers, and the people in general, to avoid disintegration of power around him.

In the process, Gehlot himself repeatedly spoke on the Budget. With Pilot often contrasting the youth versus the rest, presumably to take on Gehlot, the Chief Minister had repeatedly indicated that he wishes to focus on the youth in the Budget. Friday’s address was thus live-streamed in government and private colleges across the state, following an order of the state government.

In another first, hoardings for the Budget were put up across Jaipur in the days leading up to it.

Besides, last year’s Budget was termed as an election Budget, considering the big-ticket announcements of Old Pension Scheme and Urban Employment Scheme, among others. So in the actual election year, it was expected that Gehlot would one-up the announcements.

Last, with Gehlot making clear his intentions for returning as a CM in December 2023, it was assumed he would go all out in his Budget this time.

All these factors led to creation of a massive hype around this Budget.

Advertisement

On D-Day, while the CM’s please-all policy continued, it didn’t match the announcements of last year. This time, Gehlot largely built upon his previous measures by increasing their outlay and bringing more people under their ambit, while also touching newer demographics by including government employees in certain services.

Second, the major announcements of subsidy on LPG, social security for gig workers, no new taxes, kitchen kits, etc were all expected. In December 2022, sharing the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Alwar, Gehlot had announced a subsidy on LPG and a kit with kitchen items – announced as Annapurna Food Packets on Budget day. Rahul had asked Gehlot to outline social security and a support system for gig workers.

Effectively, this took away the surprise element from some of Gehlot’s new announcements.