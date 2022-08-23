scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Will he quit, won’t he? Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan keeps Congress guessing

Ashok Chavan has been lying low within the Congress, and is known to be unhappy since the party promoted an “outsider” like Nana Patole (he defected from the BJP) to, first, the Speaker of the Assembly and then Maharashtra PCC president.

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan (Photo: Facebook/Ashok Chavan)

Can there be smokescreen without fire? That’s the question on the mind in Maharashtra as former chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan continues to appear where he should not, and not appear where he should.

In a party jittery since the BJP did the impossible and engineered a bruising split in the Shiv Sena, the latest meeting that raised the worst fears was Chavan’s meeting with Congress-turned-Sena-turned Sena rebel Abdul Sattar. Earlier, a Chavan-led 11-MLA group had not made it to the crucial vote of confidence that ensured the new BJP-Sena government in Maharashtra had an even smoother run to power; and is believed to have been among those Congress leaders who did not vote for party candidates in the Legislative Council polls.

Chavan has been lying low within the Congress, and is known to be unhappy since the party promoted an “outsider” like Nana Patole (he defected from the BJP) to, first, the Speaker of the Assembly and then Maharashtra PCC president.

Moreover, Chavan, despite being a former CM and ex-state chief, had been given the relatively junior portfolio of PWD in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government. Chavan camp followers had made it clear that their leader was entitled to one of the top four portfolios — Home, Energy, Revenue or Finance.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...

Apart from the senior positions he had held in the past, Chavan was seen as deserving for the fact that even at the height of the 2014 Narendra Modi wave, he had not only won his Nanded Lok Sabha seat but also helped the late Rajiv Satav to victory in neighbouring Hingoli Lok Sabha seat.

Chavan held a closed-door meeting with Sattar on Sunday in Nanded district. As speculation over the meeting grew, Sattar claimed it was “just a courtesy call”. “Since I was touring Nanded district, I decided to visit Chavan’s residence. We had an informal chat.”

Also Read |Road to 2024 | In saga Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis, the many messages by BJP

He added that he had known Chavan for several decades. “Our association goes back to the days when his father was the CM of Maharashtra and Union minister at the centre… As I have been given the Agriculture Ministry, I sought his guidance,” Sattar said.

Advertisement

Chavan had a similar explanation regarding the meeting. “Don’t draw any political conclusions. Since Sattar was in my home town, he called on me.”

Sattar was among the 40 rebel MLAs who switched from the Uddhav-led Sena to Eknath Shinde’s. A former Congress leader, he had joined the Shiv Sena ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections.

In the new government, Sattar surprised many by managing the important Agriculture portfolio, reportedly after the original choice, Dadasaheb Bhuse, declined. Insiders say Sattar’s followers mounted pressure for him to be accommodated, and managed to have their way.

Advertisement

The reason Chavan and Sattar’s explanations are being taken with a pinch of salt is the former CM’s recent record. Having failed to turn up for the vote of confidence of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government on August 14, along with 10 others, Chavan had come up with an unconvincing excuse that he thought the vote was for later in the day.

Expected to anyway win, the Shinde-led government had secured the vote by 164 is to 99, in a House of 287.

Fadnavis had rubbed the fact in, profusely thanking Chavan and his group “for remaining absent” and indirectly helping the BJP.

Earlier, cross-voting during the Legislative Council polls, which had caused an embarrassing loss for a Congress candidate, had also worked to the BJP’s advantage. One of the leaders against whom fingers were pointed for the cross-voting was Chavan.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

State BJP leaders refused to comment on the Chavan-Sattar meeting. While admitting that the BJP would be more than happy to embrace big Congress leaders with electoral merit, a senior BJP functionary said, “The picture will become clearer a year ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections of 2024.”

Advertisement

The leader did not rule out such a possibility though. “Did anybody anticipate that the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray would split so badly? Of the total 55 MLAs, 40 walked away with Shinde.”

Their fingers are crossed, Congress leaders said. A senior party leader pointed out: “In the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, we saw a huge exodus from the Congress and NCP to the BJP.”

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:11:09 pm
Next Story

Prithviraj: Theerppu is not a typical movie

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Premium
Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

If Kohli gets a 50 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, mouths will be shut: Shastri

If Kohli gets a 50 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, mouths will be shut: Shastri

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement