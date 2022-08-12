Newsmaker | The ‘Bandra Boy’ who led BJP to hair’s breadth of winning 2017 BMC polls is its pick for Mumbai

Updated: August 12, 2022 7:40:27 pm
A BJP leader dubbed the “Bandra Boy” for making Mumbai his political turf, Ashish Shelar was on Friday brought back by the party as the president of its city unit.
The appointment of the 49-year-old, who served as Mumbai BJP president for seven years earlier and was a minister in the 2014-2019 government, sends a clear message on the BJP’s intent regarding the coming elections to the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which has long been controlled by the Shiv Sena.
As minister, Shelar held the portfolios of school education, sports and youth welfare. Many expected him to get a bigger role, such as of Maharashtra BJP president or as Cabinet minister with a more prestigious portfolio. However, as a senior RSS-BJP functionary put it, in the BJP under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the conventional formula of political rise has lost its meaning, with individuals handpicked for assignments keeping in mind larger goals.
And Shelar, by all measures, fits the bill. It was he who was at the helm of the Mumbai BJP when the last BMC elections were held, in 2017, and the BJP surged from 33 to 82 out of 227 seats in the corporation – its best performance ever.
The Shiv Sena got just two more seats than the BJP, stunned in a corporation it had ruled over for 30 years. While the BJP and Sena were in the government together, they had fought the BMC polls separately.
While the BJP has set itself a target of 134-plus out of 227 wards in the BMC this time, it is fighting without the advantage of the goodwill Devendra Fadnavis had in 2017 as a “pro-development” Chief Minister.
A law degree holder, Shelar started his political career with RSS students’ body ABVP. He impressed seniors almost immediately as a promising young worker who was quick to grasp complex urban issues. A BMC election that he won, becoming a corporator, followed.
In the 2014 Assembly elections, Shelar contested from Bandra (West) and won, and repeated the same in 2019. The victories were commendable given that the cosmopolitan constituency has a large concentration of Christian and Muslim voters. He defeated Baba Siddique of the Congress.
Shelar now succeeds Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who was inducted into the new Cabinet.
Party leaders say that apart from the experience Shelar brings to the post of Mumbai BJP chief, he is seen as ideal to take on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in the BMC polls. With Aaditya Thackeray likely to lead the Sena faction, the BJP is hoping to make it an Aaditya versus Shelar fight – both Mumbaikars, with Shelar also fluent in Marathi. With the North Indian and Gujarati voters in the city already inclined towards the BJP, the Marathi vote might also sway towards it courtesy Shelar, the party hopes.
Having taken on the Shiv Sena constantly over corruption charges during the tenure of the MVA government, Shelar has already established himself as an anti-Thackeray leader.
Besides, there is the emotional resonance – of dealing the Thackerays a defeat in their karmabhoomi of Mumbai.
