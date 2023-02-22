Asaduddin Owaisi enters Rajasthan elections seeking ‘political power’ for Muslims

AS HE PLANS the AIMIM’s first foray into elections in Rajasthan, Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking to rally the Muslim community with the message of “political power”, giving them the example of what Kirori Singh Bainsla achieved for the Gujjars.

In back-to-back rallies at Bharatpur and Sachin Pilot’s constituency Tonk over the weekend, Owaisi said that only the community which has “a leader and political power is heard and has its injustices and pain addressed”.

He also spoke at length on the recent killing of two Muslim youths of Rajasthan by so-called gau rakshaks in Haryana.

In Tonk, Owaisi cited the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data to show that the prevalence of malnourished children under 5 years in Rajasthan was highest among the Muslims, at 32 per cent, while the state average was 28 per cent.

Similarly, wasting, stunting and anaemia among Muslim children were worse than figures for the state as a whole, he said. “Who is responsible for this?” he asked.

The AIMIM president also pointed out that in Rajasthan, Muslims are approximately 10 per cent of the population or about 70-80 lakh in number. In Telangana, at 11-12 per cent, they are about 45 lakh. However, Owaisi said, Telangana’s budget for minorities is Rs 1,728 crore, while in Rajasthan it is Rs 480 crore.

With his party, based in Telangana capital Hyderabad, an ally of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the state, Owaisi added: “This is called political power. Think about this when you vote… The AIMIM has seven MLAs in Telangana, we have no ministers, but we compel the government… Here your numbers are bigger but you have no political power.”

This message of Owaisi may hold resonance in Rajasthan as there is a vacuum when it comes to Muslim leadership in the state. The few prominent names such as Cabinet minister for Minority Affairs Shale Mohammad and Minister of State Zahida Khan satraps at best.

There has also been growing dissatisfaction with the Gehlot government among Muslims, with the low point being a ‘Dandi March’ in late 2020 by government teacher Shamsher Khan, who was seeking regularisation of madrasa teacher, being eventually curtailed after the CM stepped in. There were protests across the state in his support, with several MLAs (including non-Muslim) writing to the CM and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra on the matter.

If Owaisi is seen as the answer to this vacuum, the worst-hit would be the Congress, which faces a tough challenge from the BJP in retaining power in Rajasthan.

As per AIMIM state convenor Jameel Khan, the party has selected 15 seats in which it will certainly contest, while several other constituencies are being considered. He added that the party was open to alliances but nothing had been finalised as yet.

During his speeches, the AIMIM leader took up the frequent charge thrown at him by opponents of being “the B team of the BJP”.

“Owaisi is not with (Chief Minister Ashok) Gehlot or the Congress, or (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi or the BJP,” he said, adding that neither the Congress nor the BJP wants Muslims to have a political leadership, but intends to keep the community “weak”.

“They will tell you that Owaisi has come here to cut votes,” he added. “You (the Congress) won in (Rajasthan in) 2018, but a few months later, you lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Was Owaisi here then? The BJP won every Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan.”

The AIMIM leader also invoked Bainsla, who gave voice to the Gujjar demand for reservation. Currently, with four other castes, the Gujjars are entitled to 5 per cent reservation in Rajasthan under More Backward Classes.

Owaisi sought 10 per cent reservation for Muslim OBCs, claiming that 38 per cent of the youths of the community don’t have jobs, education, or training. He also said the AIMIM had undertaken a survey of the community, and would release the report later.

He asked the people to remember that the parties they had been electing for decades “didn’t do anything for them”. “How do you get equality?” Owaisi said. “It’s not by ghulami (slavery), but by standing up and fighting for it.”

Underlining how the Muslim community had stood behind the Congress, he said that in 2019, Rahul Gandhi lost from Amethi, “the seat of his forefathers”, but won from the Lok Sabha seat of Wayanad in Kerala, where 30 per cent of the population is Muslim.

Pilot, he said, should “contest from a Gujjar constituency next time, such as Dausa, Sawai Madhopur or Karauli”. The implication was that he should move from Tonk, where about 11 per cent of the population is Muslim.

In both the rallies, but especially in Kaman, Bharatpur, Owaisi spoke about the Muslim youths burnt alive in Haryana, Junaid and Nasir, and other such previous killings by self-styled cow vigilantes, of Pehlu Khan, Rakbar and Akhlaq.

Questioning the Rajasthan government on the latest killings, he said that had the state police acted when the families approached it, the “murderers” could have been stopped.

The crowd cheered as Owaisi ended his Bharatpur speech calling Junaid and Nasir “shaheed (martyrs)”.

Of the nine Muslim MLAs in Rajasthan, how many had spoken on the killings, Owaisi asked. Pointing out that three are Meo Muslims — belonging to the area bordering Haryana where self-styled cow vigilantes are most active – he said: “When Asaduddin Owaisi can come from Hyderabad and go to Bharatpur, can’t Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot go from Tonk and Jaipur to Junaid and Nasir’s homes?… They are fearful, that if they are seen with Muslims, then they won’t get votes of Hindu brothers.”

Owaisi said: “Sachin (Pilot) said, ‘the guilty should be punished’. This is being said for 70 years, Sachin saheb. But the guilty aren’t punished, we are. Couldn’t you have even taken the names of Junaid and Nasir?”

Accusing the Gehlot government of discrimination, he talked of the “Udaipur murder” — a reference to Kanhaiya Lal, who was murdered after he had shared some remarks made by a BJP leader on the Prophet – where the family of the victim had got Rs 50 lakh and a government job. In the case of the Bharatpur youths, he said, the compensation was just Rs 15 lakh each.

Pilot accused Owaisi of playing communal politics with elections in mind, but clearly the Congress can’t afford to ignore him. Soon after the AIMIM leader tweeted a blank image Tuesday with the caption “BREAKING: Exclusive photo of @ashokgehlot51 meeting Junaid’s & Nasir’s family”, the CM posted a photo of him meeting Junaid’s and Nasir’s relatives.

The meeting had taken place on February 18, three days earlier. But till Owaisi raised questions, the CM’s office had uncharacteristically shared no images or statements about it.

Rafeek Khan, Congress MLA from Jaipur’s Adarsh Nagar, one of the 15 seats from where the AIMIM has confirmed it will contest, said while Owaisi’s party was welcome to contest, his decision was suspicious.

The chairperson of the Rajasthan State Commission for Minorities, Khan said: “Elections are open to all. However, Owaisi is not coming on his own but as part of a conspiracy. He has been sent by someone. In Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, he damaged the votes (of non-BJP candidates). However, he won’t be successful here.”