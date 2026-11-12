In Owaisi-Aazad tie-up for UP polls, why BJP sees an advantage

Seeking to consolidate Dalit and Muslim votes and emerge as a political alternative in Uttar Pradesh, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Chandra Shekhar Aazad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) have joined forces for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The alliance, named the Samajik Parivartan Morcha, has projected Aazad, the current Nagina MP, as its chief ministerial face. “As he (Aazad) has been declared the CM face, it will help us win the trust of Dalit voters,” an ASP (K) leader said.

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Apart from the combined strength of Dalits and Muslims, who account for around 21% and 19% of Uttar Pradesh’s population, respectively, the alliance hopes to draw support from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and other communities to build a broader social coalition.

The alliance comes even as Owaisi has already stepped up the AIMIM’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh. The party has already announced candidates for three seats: Shaukat Ali from Matera in Bahraich district, Engineer Irfan from Kairana in Shamli district, and Daddan Khan from Bhinga in Shrawasti district. The ASP (K) has so far announced candidates for 87 Assembly seats.

However, sources in both parties said the seat-sharing arrangement would be announced after November 26, when the ASP (K) is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Lucknow. Owaisi is likely to attend the rally.

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Sources said the parties may also exchange seats depending on local caste and community equations.

Trouble for INDIA bloc?

The alliance could also affect the electoral prospects of the Samajwadi Party-Congress combine and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), apart from challenging the BJP.

Leaders of both the AIMIM and ASP (K) believe that a consolidation of Dalit and Muslim votes, along with support from OBCs and Brahmins, could help them replicate the social coalition that enabled the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secure an absolute majority in the 2007 Assembly elections.

“With the consolidation of Dalits and Muslims, and additional support from OBCs and Brahmins, the BSP had formed a government in 2007. If a majority of both communities come together, OBCs will also support us, and that will bring this alliance to power. Even if the alliance fails to get that support, it will still dent the votes of the SP-Congress alliance and the BSP,” a AIMIM leader said.

The SP was quick to dismiss the new front with party spokesperson Faizan Kidwai saying people from all sections “had made up their mind to support Akhilesh”. “People want to get rid of the BJP’s misrule. They do not see any alternative other than Akhilesh. People are aware that Owaisi has an understanding with the BJP,” he added.

BJP sees ‘advantage’

The BJP, which is aiming for a third consecutive term in the state, is viewing the AIMIM’s outreach among Muslims and the alliance’s efforts to attract Dalit voters as a “potential advantage”.

“Owaisi, in his speeches in Uttar Pradesh, is raising issues concerning Muslims, while Aazad is focusing on Dalits and Muslims. If the AIMIM-ASP (K) alliance succeeds in splitting the Muslim vote, and non-Jatav Dalit votes that shifted from the BJP to the SP-Congress alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections move towards it, the INDIA bloc would be weakened,” the BJP leader said.

He added that Owaisi’s repeated attacks on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his alleged silence on Muslim issues could also dent the alliance’s Muslim support base.

Since launching the AIMIM’s campaign with a rally in Matera, Bahraich, on June 14, Owaisi has addressed eight more public meetings across the state. These include rallies in Kairana, Suar, Didarganj, Bhinga, Kanpur Cantonment, Moradabad Rural, Saharanpur Dehat and Najibabad. Other AIMIM leaders have also addressed meetings in Laharpur, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai and Kaiserganj in recent weeks. All these constituencies have sizeable Muslim populations and were won by the SP in the 2022 Assembly elections.

The Bihar experiment

The AIMIM and ASP (K) had also joined hands for last year’s Bihar Assembly elections, along with Swami Prasad Maurya’s Apni Janata Party. The AIMIM contested 28 seats and won five, securing 15.24% of the votes. The ASP (K), which fielded candidates in 18 seats, failed to win any and forfeited deposits in all of them, polling 2.68% of the votes.

Referring to the Bihar results, Owaisi on Thursday underlined that Aazad had been with him when the AIMIM won five seats in the state.

How they fared in 2022?

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the AIMIM had formed a third front – the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha – with the Jan Adhikar Party led by former minister Babu Singh Kushwaha and the Bhartiya Mukti Morcha headed by Waman Meshram. The alliance failed to win a single seat. The AIMIM contested 95 constituencies, secured around 2% of the votes and lost its deposit in every seat.

The ASP (K) had contested 110 seats independently after its alliance talks with the SP failed. Aazad had accused Akhilesh of “insulting” him. The party secured 0.13% of the votes, with all its candidates losing their deposits. Aazad himself contested against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban, finishing fourth with around 3% of the votes.

Two years later, however, Aazad won the Nagina Lok Sabha seat, defeating the BJP’s Om Kumar by a margin of 1.51 lakh votes.