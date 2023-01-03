As Rahul Yatra enters UP, Ram temple priest blesses it: ‘Your work is for betterment of country’

In a surprise boost for the Congress, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi praising the objectives of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and wishing him the best for it.

As the VHP regretted the move, adding that the priest should have taken into account the history of the Congress when it came to Lord Ram, Satyendra Das said political motives should not be read into the letter. “The blessings of Ram are for everyone who seeks them,” he told The Indian Express.

Das wrote the letter in response to a Congress invite to him for the Yatra, as it entered the state on Tuesday. The party has been sending such letters to prominent people in all states, including political leaders, and in UP, several saints were handed over invites. Das told the Congress that he wanted to write a letter in reply.

In the letter, Satyendra Das said he wanted to extend his best wishes to Rahul for the success of the Yatra, and added: “May you be healthy and have a long life. The work that you are doing for the betterment of the country is in the direction of sarvajan hitaya, sarvajan sukhaya (betterment and happiness of all)… Prabhu Ram Lalla ki kripa aapke upar bani rahe (May the blessings of Lord Ram Lalla always be with you).”

On Tuesday, the Yatra entered UP and will be spending the next two days in the state.

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Tiwari, who hails from Ayodhya, said he had taken the letters of invite for the Yatra to many temples and saints in Ayodhya, who gave their blessings in return. “A printed letter of invite was sent to us by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, on which we wrote names of dignitaries by hand. Such invites were given to many saints in Ayodhya. We met Satyendra Dasji also, and he said he wanted to bless the Yatra with a letter, which I have forwarded to the party leadership,” Tiwari told The Indian Express.

Das, 82, has been the head priest of the temple for the past three decades. In August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for a grand temple to come up at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, and it is set to be inaugurated by the end of 2023.

VHP Ayodhya spokesperson Sahrad Sharma said the priest should not have written the letter. “It is his personal decision to give blessings to someone, but the fact is that blessings help only those with a clear conscience and mind and those who actually want to work for uniting society,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

He added: “Being the priest of the Ram temple, he should have first given a thought to the fact that these were the same people who tried to demolish the Ram Setu and questioned the very existence of Ram. He should have thought of these things before giving his blessings. Nonetheless, we are sure that God’s blessings reach only those who do not have a corrupt heart and are genuine in their mission.”

His gesture should not be taken “in the wrong way”, Das told The Indian Express. “I am not a political person but just a saint. Whoever comes to me for blessing, I give the same to them. I know the people who came to me with the invite and who wanted blessings for Rahul Gandhi for the Yatra, and I gave it them.”

Das added that any action had its share of detractors. “We are human beings, whatever we do is liked by some while others feel bad. No one should feel bad over the blessings of a saint.”