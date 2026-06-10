As Nitin Nabin plans BJP overhaul, party taps Opposition flux to push key Bills

BJP’s new national president Nitin Nabin is expected to reconstitute his team in the second half of June for the next year’s crucial Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, among others. Besides the national office-bearers, Nabin is likely to reconstitute the parliamentary board, the apex decision-making body of the party. “It will be a mix of fresh and young faces and experienced,” said a source.

Nabin took over as the national president in January but couldn’t reconstitute his team due to Assembly elections.

There is also speculation about a Cabinet reshuffle as the government has completed two years.

Sources said the government is set to take up some Bills again in the Monsoon Session, expected to be held in July-August. Top in the list of priorities for the government would be the Delimitation Bill, which could not get cleared in the Lok Sabha as the NDA government lacked the two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment. The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty First Amendment) Bill 2026 fell short of majority in the Lok Sabha in April.

The government started its efforts to get the required support for the Bills immediately after the April-May Assembly election results were announced, sources added. Following the elections which dealt a severe jolt to the TMC and DMK in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, respectively, two key constituents in the opposition INDIA bloc, the government has reached out to both the parties.

The Indian Express on June 1 reported that efforts were on within the government to revive the legislation and also bring in ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Talks with DMK

Sources said, BJP leaders have been in talks with the DMK leadership and former CM M K Stalin apparently asked the government to redraft the Bill to make it acceptable to the southern region, and the revolt in the TMC has given hope to the ruling coalition. The DMK, according to sources, is ready to extend an issue-based support to the BJP-led government at the Centre, it is learnt.

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“If we get the majority, we will immediately bring the Bill to get it cleared,” said a top leader.

Some TMC MPs reached out to the BJP in the national capital on Monday and the new group is learnt to have expressed its willingness to extend support to the NDA government for the crucial legislation. As the TMC has 28 members in the Lok Sabha, the rebel faction should have at least 20 MPs from the Mamata Banerjee-led parent party for recognition as a separate bloc and avoid disqualification.

When the Delimitation Bill was taken up in April in the Lok Sabha, the INDIA bloc voted against it as a united front with 230 MPs including those from the Congress, DMK (22) and TMC. The Opposition has objected to the Bill, linking the contentious expansion of the Lok Sabha and the rollout of Women’s reservation Act and had raised fears about the marginalisation of southern states’ representation.