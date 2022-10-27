Mayawati questions survey, madrasa board chief hits back

Amid reports that the UP government’s recent survey has found 7,500 unrecognised madrasas in the state, BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday questioned the motive behind conducting the survey and asked if the government would include “these private madrasas” in the grant list. However, state madrasa board chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Javed hit back accusing the Opposition party leader of playing “vote bank politics”.

Calling the survey an “intervention”, the BSP chief, in a statement, said: “The state government by forming a special team has completed the work of the much-hyped survey of private madrassas dependent on people’s donations, and according to it, over 7,500 ‘unrecognised’ madrasas are engaged in imparting education to poor children… These non-government madrasas do not want to be a burden on the government, then why interfere?” Mayawati asked in a tweet in Hindi.

“While a survey is conducted specifically for budget provision for salaries of teachers and staff of government madrasas run by the madrasa board, will the Uttar Pradesh government include these private madrasas in its grant list and make them government madrasas?” she said, adding that during her party’s rule in the state, 100 madrasas were included in the UP Board.

Last month, the UP government ordered a survey of all private madrasas in the state, stating that on its basis necessary facilities will be provided in these institutes.

The survey has been almost completed in all 75 districts of the state. The teams constituted for the survey of madrasas will give their report to district magistrates by October 31.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Javed accused the Opposition of merely indulging in “vote bank politics”. Questioning the timing of Mayawati’s statement, Javed said the Opposition was rather worried that the survey has been completed “peacefully”.

“The Opposition is not worried about Muslims or madrasas. They are just worried about the fact that how come the entire survey was completed peacefully and even Muslims and madrasas cooperated,” Javed said.

“It is strange that the Opposition is speaking now when the survey has been completed. It may be mentioned that we started talking about the survey on June 15 during our board meeting. The government issued a letter on August 30 and the survey process started from September onwards. Where were they so far? Now, when the survey has been completed, they are raising the question, which itself raises doubt,” the madrasa board chief added.

According to Javed, initial reports have found about 7,500 unrecognised madrasas and reports are being prepared by the additional district magistrates in every district.

He said November 15 is the deadline for the district magistrates to submit to the Government and added that the number is more or less likely to be the same.

“We expect that the final numbers would be around 7,500 only. Then we would start

the process of ensuring better facilities and education for these madrasas for their uplift and prepare the action plan accordingly,” Javed told The Indian Express.