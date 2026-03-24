As govt considers expanding Lok Sabha to 816 MPs, how states’ seat count will change

The Centre is exploring the possibility of delinking the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023 — which seeks to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women — from the impending Census and delimitation exercises, and learnt to have suggested that the strength of the Lok Sabha be raised from the current 543 to 816, including 273 seats reserved for women. A reconfigured Lok Sabha would only come into force in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

As reported by The Indian Express on Monday, at the meeting with some Opposition parties Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested amending the Act and separately raising the total strength of the Lok Sabha while maintaining the current proportions of seats allotted to each state. However, delimitation or redrawing seat boundaries is expected to be pegged to the 2011 Census.