As Congress unveils Rs 2,000 for women promise in Karnataka, a look at Punjab, Himachal examples

As part of its “second guarantee” ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections this year, the Congress unveiled the ‘Gruha Lakshmi Scheme’ Monday, promising Rs 2,000 per month to each woman head of a family. The Trinamool Congress, which is looking to make further inroads into Meghalaya in the coming polls, has promised financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women as part of the Meghalaya Financial Inclusion for Women Empowerment Scheme (MFI WE Scheme).

Last year’s election season saw monthly financial assistance to women emerge as a key poll plank for the Congress in Himachal Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.

In the run-up to the elections in December 2022, the Congress announced Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to women in the age group of 18 to 60 in Himachal Pradesh. The AAP in Punjab said it would give Rs 1,000 to all women during the campaign for its polls in February last year.

How do these promises look after the parties came to power in the two states?

Punjab: Debt-laden state drags feet, promise of payment ‘soon’

Free power of 300 units per month, restoration of the OPS, Rs 1,000 to women. These were among the promises the AAP government made when it came to power in Punjab in March 2022.

Though the Bhagwant Mann government rolled out the free power promise in July last year, it has maintained silence on monthly stipend to women.

Recently, Punjab’s Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said the government would soon begin disbursing Rs 1,000 a month to all women in the state.

“Data regarding the amount of Rs 1,000 per month that will be given to women has been prepared,” an official statement quoted Kaur.

“The government has a commitment towards all sections of society. The Chief Minister has a vision with regards to implementation of the promises made in the elections whether it is OPS, jobs or financial assistance to women. The finances are being discussed and soon there will be a structure given to the policy,” said Naresh Chauhan, Principal advisor (Media) to the CM.

The BJP has called the policies “a matter of deception” and alleged “the government had no planning”.

“The government does not have a strategy in place. They have not specified where the funds will come from. They have formed a committee but there is no clarity. In reality they are adding to the expenses and price rise,” said Karan Nanda, spokesperson of the BJP.

The state had a whopping debt of Rs 2.63 lakh crore at the end of the 2021-’22 financial year. The amount accounts for 45.88 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

By the end of next fiscal, the debt would go up to Rs 2.84 crore. Additionally, the state agencies, boards, and corporations have a debt of Rs 55,000 crore. Out of which Rs 22,250 crore has been guaranteed by the state government.

Punjab has already borrowed Rs 30,000 crore in the first three quarters of the current fiscal.

After having rolled out the free 300 units power scheme, the state’s power subsidy bill is Rs 54 crore per day and is set to cross Rs 20,000 crore annually.

Himachal: Funds strained, panel set up

For the financially-strained Himachal Pradesh Congress government headed by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, which came to power last month, implementation of ambitious social welfare schemes could be the next big challenge.

Besides the promise to reintroduce the Old Pension Scheme, which it has already done, the scheme for women was considered a crucial factor in the party’s victory.

During its campaign, the Congress distributed forms to allow women to sign up to avail the allowance by providing their name, age and phone numbers. The party claimed that the scheme had an overwhelming response even before polling.

Following his first Cabinet meeting, Sukhu sanctioned the formation of a sub-committee to examine a “roadmap” for the scheme by identifying beneficiaries and making other financial considerations.

The go-ahead for the promise comes in the backdrop of Himachal Pradesh facing a debt of Rs 75,000 crore – a number Sukhu has reiterated on multiple occasions. As per the Sixth Pay Commission, there is a Rs 1,000 crore burden due to arrears. The government plans to annually spend Rs 800-900 crore on the OPS and will soon be writing to the Centre to grant Rs 8,000 crore that was deposited by employees.

In its first Winter Session in December, the House passed the Himachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill 2023 to raise its limit of borrowing from the existing 4% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to 6%.

According to the 2022-23 budget of the state, out of every Rs 100, Rs 26 was spent on salaries, Rs 15 on pensions, Rs 10 on interest payments, Rs 11 on loan repayments, Rs 9 for grants on autonomous bodies and only Rs 29 for other activities. A Comptroller and Auditor General report that was tabled in the Winter Session said the fiscal deficit is likely to increase in the coming financial year.