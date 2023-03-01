As Cong treads cautiously over Sisodia arrest, Ajay Maken attacks AAP on ‘corruption money’

The dilemma in the Congress over its approach towards the arrest of Manish Sisodia, who resigned as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday, continues. Senior leader Ajay Maken has now asserted that those sympathising with Sisodia should know that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is using “corruption money” to weaken the Congress and fight elections against it.

While Delhi leaders of the Congress had welcomed Sisodia’s arrest soon after he was picked up by the CBI, the top leadership had maintained a cautious silence initially and then issued a statement criticising use of central agencies for “harassment”, without taking any names.

Then, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the arrest, talking about “terror” of the central probe agencies and arguing that “many Sisodias” have been arrested in the country but people don’t get to know about them.

In a message to the Congress Tuesday, Maken, a former Delhi Congress president, told The Indian Express: “It has now been established that the Aam Aadmi Party got around Rs 100 crore. This money was used by the AAP against the Congress in Goa elections. So I am telling everyone who is sympathising with Sisodia that this corruption money is being used to weaken the Congress party.”

Asked about the argument by Congress leaders supporting Sisodia that the ED, CBI and Income Tax department have become instruments of political vendetta and harassment, Maken said he would urge the Central government to use these agencies “sparingly” so that “genuine” action in cases like against Sisodia are not seen as a witch hunt.

“The Central government has been using investigative agencies very often against their political opponents for witch-hunting. So when a case like this comes up which is a clear-cut case of corruption, it is seen as vendetta… Many people think it is political vendetta. So my appeal to the Central government is to use these agencies sparingly and not for political vendetta so that when such clear-cut, genuine cases of corruption arise….action is not seen as political vendetta,” Maken told The Indian Express.

The Congress leadership had kept its silence for a day following Sisodia’s arrest, the only party in the Opposition to not speak up. Finally, on Monday evening, Congress communications head Jairam Ramesh tweeted that “@INC has always held the belief that institutions like ED, CBI & Income Tax Dept have become instruments of political vendetta & harassment under Modi Sarkar… Opposition leaders are selectively targeted to destroy their reputation.”

The Congress’s subdued reaction to the arrest of Sisodia was telling, given that in its three-day plenary at Raipur, the party repeatedly talked about its willingness to work with other Opposition parties.

Asked about Opposition unity in the context of the AAP, Maken said: “The AAP is the B team of the BJP and formed only to weaken the Congress party.” He said he had been “raising this issue”. “I have raised this issue from the Congress podium itself.”

Maken was among the senior leaders of the Congress when the party ruled Delhi. The rise of the AAP has finished the party in the Capital.

Maken added that the scrapped Delhi excise policy, over which Sisodia has been arrested, was “full of corruption”, and that the AAP government went against the recommendations of a committee on three important aspects.

“On wholesale trade, the committee had suggested that the wholesale sale of liquor be with the government. They gave the example of Karnataka. The government not just disagreed with the committee… the earlier wholesale commission was 6 per cent, they doubled it to 12 percent. And it has now been established in one of the FIRs that they were asked to pay back 6 per cent of this enhanced value to the Aam Aadmi Party,” Maken said.

“Secondly, to ensure there was no monopoly, the committee suggested that only one retail liquor vend be given by auction to one person. No one should be allowed to have more than one shop. The committee gave the example of Rajasthan, where one person is given only one licence through open bidding and the registration charge for participating in the auction is Rs 50,000. The committee said Rs 1,000 crore was earned by the Rajasthan government from registration charges alone. They (the AAP government) went against this recommendation too and divided Delhi into various zones and gave retail licences zone wise,” he alleged.

“Because of this, some of the liquor traders formed a fictitious company and secured wholesale trade licence, and formed another fictitious company and got retail trade licence and monopolised the entire trade. So initially the total liquor trade went up by 59.6 per cent but there were huge revenue losses to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore annually. How is it possible? If liquor sales had gone up, the revenue earnings of the government should have also gone up. But the revenue earnings came down. That is corruption,” he said.