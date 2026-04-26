As BJP sharpens infiltration pitch, raises border fencing issue, 2021 results show TMC has an edge

The BJP’s broader poll narrative in the West Bengal elections has focused to a large extent on alleged demographic changes in the border areas and undocumented immigration, linking it to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of politics of “minority appeasement”.

In line with this strategy, the stump speech of several BJP leaders has contained criticism of the TMC for allegedly not providing land for fencing the border with Bangladesh. These attacks have intensified as the campaign, set to conclude on Monday, has progressed. The party has promised to allocate land for fencing within 45 days if it comes to power.

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The BJP had earlier raised the issue ot alleged infiltration across the Bangladesh border in elections in neighbouring Jharkhand and Bihar, as well.

The country shares a 4,096-km border with Bangladesh, of which 2,216 km is in Bengal. Of this, around 1,653 km has been fenced, leaving approximately 563 km unfenced, largely within the state, as per a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha in August 2025.

What the numbers say

There are 44 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal that share a boundary with Bangladesh. Of these, the TMC won 27 seats (12.55% of its total 215 seats), while the BJP secured 17 (22% of its 77 seats). Among the 44 Muslim MLAs in the 294-member House, 43 belong to the TMC, and 12 of them — nearly 28% — represent border constituencies.

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However, the TMC’s average victory margin in these border constituencies — 38,835 votes — was more than double that of the BJP (15,795).

These 44 constituencies are spread across the districts of Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas—regions known to have a sizeable Muslim population.

Of these, 13 constituencies in Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas are scheduled to vote on April 29. In 2021, the TMC won eight of these constituencies, while the BJP won five.

Poll promise

In its manifesto titled Bhoroshar Shopoth (Pledge of trust), the BJP has promised strict measures to curb “illegal infiltration” and address what it claims is a “silent demographic invasion”. It has pledged to ensure land allocation for fencing along the India-Bangladesh border within 45 days of forming the government.

In its 2021 manifesto, Sonar Bangla—Sankalpa Patra 2021, the party had promised to cooperate with the Centre to control infiltration and trafficking through the timely construction of fences, border outposts, and CCTV surveillance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a recent public meeting, said the Border Security Force (BSF) required 600 acres of land for fencing, but the state government had not provided it. “I promise that if you form a BJP government, we will provide land within 45 days for fencing. These infiltrators are taking jobs from our youth and rations meant for the poor… They pose a threat to national security,” he said.

Shah also sharply criticised the TMC government during a debate on electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha in December 2025. He alleged that West Bengal was the only state that had not completed its share of border fencing work due to the TMC government’s “reluctance” to cooperate. “They say infiltration is happening. Is the Government of India not responsible? Today, I want to state that infiltration is taking place through the India-Bangladesh border,” he said, noting that 1,653 km of the 2,216 km border has been fenced. “Do you know where the remaining 563 km lies? Only in one state—Bengal. If the TMC continues to protect infiltrators, the BJP’s victory there is certain.”

Among these 44 constituencies, Samserganj, Lalgola, Bhagawangola, and Raghunathganj—in Murshidabad district—recorded the highest number of deletions during the adjudication phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The district also witnessed a record turnout in the first phase of the Assembly elections on Thursday.