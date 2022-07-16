What to do with the Adhikaris? As the family again needles TMC, party plays it cool

The declaration of its MP Dibyendu Adhikari that he would “go to Delhi” to vote in the July 18 presidential election has again brought to the fore the Trinamool Congress’s dilemma when it comes to Family Adhikari.

Since Suvendu Adhikari left the TMC and once-mentor Mamata Banerjee before the 2021 Assembly elections, and emerged as the BJP’s prime face in West Bengal, his father Sisir (also a TMC MP) and brother Dibyendu are with the TMC barely in name. The Delhi announcement was seen as Dibyendu again cocking a snook at the TMC, and suggesting that he would vote for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu instead of Yashwant Sinha, the name picked by the Opposition primarily at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s behest.

Sisir, meanwhile, claimed he was unwell and that if he voted, it would be in Delhi. “If the doctor gives me permission, I will go to Delhi to cast my vote,” he said.

Dibyendu pointed out that it was a “secret ballot”, and claimed that no one in the TMC had briefed them regarding its support for Sinha, and they had got to know via television.

Not surprisingly, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh reacted saying: “Happy to know that Dibyendu will vote for Yashwant Sinha. He should rather participate in party meetings in his hometown Kanthi on July 17, and then come to Kolkata the next day to cast his vote here, or else we would understand it is a lie.”

The TMC leadership had earlier directed all its MPs and MLAs to come to Kolkata for the presidential vote. Incidentally, the party is hopeful of swinging at least 10 BJP votes its way for Sinha (one MP and nine MLAs), in an election that is slipping away from the Opposition-backed candidate.

Even if the Adhikari duo do defy the party, neither they nor the TMC seem to be in a hurry to disturb the status quo.

And there have been provocations aplenty. Before the Assembly elections, Sisir attended an Amit Shah rally in East Medinipur, even giving a speech from the BJP platform. While Dibyendu has not aligned himself so openly with the BJP, both the father and son were the prime organisers during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Haldia before the polls.

In the case of Sisir, a petition by the party to the Lok Sabha Speaker to disqualify him under the anti-defection law is pending. Dibyendu has escaped even that by not openly siding with the BJP. Where both have been careful is in not attacking the TMC directly.

So while the party is almost sure that the father and son will vote for Murmu come July 18, as a veteran TMC MP explains: “If we expel the two, they will remain MPs, plus be free to do anything. We do not want that. That is why we appealed to the Speaker to disqualify. But, we will not do anything from our end.”

Another senior TMC leader said: “We are not going to take any action against the two MPs until 2024 or the next Lok Sabha elections. After that, we will be free to do so.”

Plus, there is little chance of Suvendu making his way back to the TMC, unlike other partymen who went to the BJP and have since returned, including some big names. Among other reasons, Banerjee is unlikely to forget easily the Nandigram defeat dealt to her by Suvendu, in an Assembly election that otherwise her party swept.

Party leaders say the Adhikaris would find no welcome in their base of East Midnapore either, with TMC supporters having come up with the slogan “Chor Chor Chorta, Sisirbabur Chheleta (Son of Sisir is the thief)”.

As per sources close to Suvendu, Sisir and Dibyendu were apprehensive of facing similar verbal assault and slogans if they turned up in Kolkata for the presidential vote.