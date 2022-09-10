HashtagPolitics | Delhi drama plays in Gujarat as Arvind Kejriwal announces a ‘Sisodia March’

In a tweet on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia would soon go to poll-bound Gujarat for a march. The BJP hit out, attacking Sisodia over the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy because of which he is under the CBI’s scanner.

“Gujarat is asking for change. Soon, Manish Sisodia ji will take out a march in Gujarat,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, adding: “Just need change now”. Kejriwal, however, did not mention when Sisodia will visit Gujarat for the march or what its agenda would be.

गुजरात बदलाव माँग रहा है। जल्द ही मनीष सिसोदिया जी गुजरात में निकालेंगे यात्रा- “बस, अब परिवर्तन चाहिए” — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 10, 2022

Responding to Kejriwal’s tweet, AAP’s Gujarat unit chief, Gopal Italia welcomed Sisodia and appealed to the people of the state to bring “change” by voting for the Kejriwal-led party in the upcoming Assembly polls, “on the issue of education, health, electricity and employment”.

The BJP’s IT in-charge, Amit Malviya, responded: “If Manish Sisodia takes out a yatra, who will broker liquor for you in Delhi?”

Ramesh Naidu, state secretary of the party in Andhra Pradesh, joined him: “If @msisodia will go to Gujarat then who’ll handle your illicit business of liquor?

The Gujarat spokesperson of the BJP, Brijesh Rai, said, “The CBI could even pick up Sisodia from there, Kejriwal ji.”

“This is Modi ji’s Gujarat. You can change your colour like a chameleon, not Gujarat,” Yogi Devnath, a member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini in Gujarat, said.

AAP is gearing up to contest all the seats in the Gujarat Assembly polls later this year, projecting itself as an alternative to both the ruling BJP and the Congress in the state.

Kejriwal has introduced a host of “guarantees”, including an overhaul of the school education system, free healthcare services to all in the state, free monthly electricity up to 300 units to every household, jobs to the youth, a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to the unemployed and a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to women above 18 years of age.

In August, the CBI had raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia after registering an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the AAP Government’s excise policy brought out in November 2021.