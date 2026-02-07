The patient Mr Kejriwal: How AAP chief regrouped after losing Delhi, and what’s next

(Each week in the Backroom Brief, the National Political Bureau of The Indian Express examines a political party or a leader, tracking their moves and explaining why they matter.)

On February 8, 2025, as he flipped through news channels, Arvind Kejriwal watched as Delhi’s reins slowly slipped out of his hand.

Kejriwal, who was at the CM residence at 6 Flagstaff Road, was in near constant touch with the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election war room at its new headquarters on Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, and, according to party leaders, was “visibly upset, but not angry”. It was an election that would have meant Kejriwal would have surpassed Sheila Dixit as Delhi’s longest-serving CM, vindicated the party after years of corruption allegations and run-ins with the Centre that had left the administration in the National Capital in a state of near paralysis, and pushed it up in the pecking order of Opposition parties.

But this was not to be. Amid a stinging loss that had left the party with 22 seats in the 70-member House, down from 64 five years earlier, and without some of its prominent faces — such as Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj, who too lost their re-election bid — around 2 pm, Kejriwal asked for a video message to be recorded and accepted the mandate. Then, he went quiet, stepping away from the public glare for months. The AAP chief remained indoors for the next 15 days for what insiders termed an “aatm manthan”, a self-assessment exercise. This calm after the din of an intense electoral campaign, however, sparked speculation ranging from Kejriwal preparing to take charge of the AAP government in Punjab to him moving to the Rajya Sabha.

AAP insiders said Kejriwal, contrary to the buzz, utilised this time to concentrate on the organisation and get back to the basics. “In that period, contrary to public opinion, Arvind ji was hard at work; he met each candidate along with trusted and senior party hands to assess the granular details of the AAP’s performance in each of Delhi’s 70 Assembly seats down to the civic ward level,” said a leader. “Senior leaders and election managers kept coming and going from his then-residence on Ferozeshah Road, around the clock. This was also when Arvind ji took some tough decisions, deploying senior and trusted party hands to different states as in-charges and refreshing the party’s leadership in Delhi.”