Arunachal ‘beef order’ turnabout: All-round pushback and a mum BJP

An administrative order issued in the town of Naharlagun near Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar last week caught everyone’s attention as it mandated eateries to remove the word “beef” from their hoardings and posters. But, a swift pushback from several quarters — ruling party BJP’s ally National Peoples’ Party (NPP) also did not back the move — first forced the town administration to keep the notice in abeyance for 48 hours, and then the government announced it would withdraw the order. This underlines the challenge that the BJP faces in the northeast, especially in Arunachal, unlike some other parts of India where it has clamped down on beef consumption and trade.

On July 13, Naharlagun Executive Magistrate Tamo Dada issued a notice under the provisions of CrPC Section 144 (prohibitory orders), saying it was brought to his notice that “numerous hotels and restaurants were mushrooming within the administrative boundary of Naharlagun sub-division with the word ‘beef’ written on them”.

Dada directed these eateries to stop advertising “beef” by Monday (July 18), saying it would help maintain peace and “continue the spirit of secularism and brotherhood within the community”. Failure to comply would result in a Rs 2,000 fine and the trade licence of such eateries would be cancelled, he warned.

But, as the order came into public focus, political and trade outfits rose in protest. Organisations such as the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC), the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), and the Naharlagun Bazaar Welfare Committee (NBWC) vociferously opposed the order and the NPP said it was “unnecessary”. The BJP has been conspicuous by its silence.

The APYC said Arunachal Pradesh is a tribal-dominated state with a history of beef consumption. Its president Tarh Johny labelled the order a “misuse of administrative power” and alleged that it was part of an effort to implement the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Johny said the people of Arunachal Pradesh had been eating beef for a long time. In a representation to the magistrate, the APYC said the word “secularism” had nothing to do with mentioning “beef” on restaurant and hotel signboards.

NPP spokesperson Mutchu Mithi said the notice was unnecessary and the magistrate “went out of his way” to issue the direction that could have hurt people’s sentiments. “The DC (Deputy Commissioner) has now said this contested order will be withdrawn and everything is back on track. But this leaves a serious issue to think about — the administration is supposed to control conflicts, not rile up the situation,” Mithi said.

The NPP leader also questioned why the magistrate issued the order based on “verbal submissions” of some people who did not even submit an official memorandum.

To control the damage, the town administration on Friday (July 15) issued a notification saying the order was being “kept in abeyance till further order” because of requests seeking an extension to the deadline for compliance.

But trade bodies such as ACCI and NBWC came out against the directive. NBWC chairperson Kipa Nai registered a protest against the order, saying the Itanagar Municipal Corporation provided licences to traders even though their applications mentioned that their establishments would have the word “beef” in them. According to Nai, a majority of the people of Arunachal are traditionally beef eaters and those who eat beef have always lived peacefully with those who don’t.

The state chamber of commerce also made a similar point, saying that the state’s population was diverse and called for the order to be withdrawn. It said the size of hotel hoardings mentioning beef could be reduced if needed.

Following the trade organisations’ protests, Arunachal Pradesh Capital Region’s Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom met their representatives and intervened on July 16. Potom said the order was issued with “good intention” and intended to be a “preventive measure”, and claimed that it was not meant to trigger unrest. The official said the notice would be withdrawn but added that meat, fish, and vegetables would not be allowed to be sold along highways. Meat shops can put up signboards for display at a “proper distance” from highways, Potom added. A written directive withdrawing the July 13 notification is not out yet.