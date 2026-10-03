New UP Cong chief Aradhana Misra: ‘2027 poll winnability is critical for both Cong, SP’

In a major reshuffle of its Uttar Pradesh unit less than five months before the Assembly elections, the Congress has named Aradhana Misra as its state unit chief. A three-term MLA from Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh, Misra is the daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari. In an interview with The Indian Express, she speaks about a range of issues including her experience of working with Priyanka Gandhi, her immediate priorities and the expected alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming polls. Excerpts:

Q: You have taken charge of the UP Congress very close to the 2027 elections. How do you see your challenges?

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It is a very big challenge. I am grateful to my leadership — Kharge ji, Sonia ji, Priyanka ji and Rahul Gandhi ji — for giving me this responsibility.

I come from a legacy of four generations in the Congress. My great-grandfather and grandfather were freedom fighters. My father, Pramod Tiwari, had a political career spanning 47 years. But I was not brought directly into electoral politics. My journey began at the grassroots.

I became a panch in 1998, when I was around 19. In 2001, I became a block pramukh. Alongside this, I worked in the Congress organisation at the state level. So, I have seen politics from the grassroots upwards.

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Q: You travelled extensively with Priyanka Gandhi across UP during 2019-2022. How did that experience shape you?

When Priyanka ji came to UP in 2019, I accompanied her extensively. She already had an old association with me because she used to be in-charge of Amethi and Rae Bareli, which are close to my constituency. We had a strong bond.

Between 2019 and 2022, I travelled across the state with her. It gave me the opportunity to see the Congress organisation closely — its strengths, its weaknesses and the work that needs to be done at the grassroots.

I became the Congress Legislature Party leader after that. So this responsibility is also a continuation of the organisational work I have been doing for several years.

Q: As a woman leader heading the UP Congress, what would be your roadmap?

Challenges always come with responsibility. There is nothing new about that for me. Being a woman in politics does not bother me anymore. But yes, women have to work a little more because there are so many responsibilities.

I have been fortunate that my party leadership, particularly Priyanka ji and Sonia ji, understood these challenges. They promoted me and protected me.

Congress has always believed in women’s participation and empowerment. The party gave the country its first woman Prime Minister, its first woman President and Uttar Pradesh its first woman chief minister. I am yet another example of that tradition.

When Priyanka ji launched the “Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon” campaign in UP in 2022, these were not merely words. We gave 40% reservation to women candidates in the polls. BJP can make promises, but Congress has shown through its history that it gives women the opportunity to lead.

Q: Saharanpur MP Imran Masood has been appointed the working president of the state Congress alongside you. How do you see the two of you working together?

Imran ji is an experienced leader and has worked extensively in UP. It is a big state and there is a lot to be done, so we need many hands.

I see his appointment as strengthening the team. We have to work together to reach workers and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots. The responsibility is not of one person. We need to work collectively — with the working president, new vice-presidents, senior leaders, district and state leaders and the entire cadre.

Q: What are your immediate organisational priorities?

I would like to connect with every Congress worker and go as deep as possible, right down to the booth level. The booth has to be strong to win an election.

With so little time left for the polls, it may not be possible to do everything I want. But my agenda is to strengthen the existing organisational structure at the booth level and involve everybody — district and state leaders and all those who want to work.

Q: Do you think the alliance between the Congress and the SP could be another major challenge for you?

Winnability is the most important factor because we are contesting an election to win and form the government. Our objective and mission for 2027 is to form the government and oust the BJP government. So, winnability is a major marker — not only for the SP but for the Congress as well.

But I want to clarify one thing. The INDIA alliance was not formed in UP or at the state level. It was formed at the central level through the initiative of our central leadership. Therefore, how many seats there will be, seat-sharing and when the alliance will be announced — all of that will be decided by the central leadership.

My responsibility as the UP Congress team leader is clear: to ensure respect for Congress workers, strengthen the organisation and ensure victory in as many seats as possible. These considerations will be important when the alliance is worked out.

Q: Do you see alliance as a more daunting issue in the Assembly polls than in the Lok Sabha elections?

After the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results, Congress and SP workers understood the strength of the INDIA alliance. At the grassroots, we saw a good network between the two parties.

The Assembly election has different stakes because there are many more local claimants. But the 2024 Lok Sabha success has given our (Congress-SP) workers greater clarity about the importance of our alliance, and we will work together to oust BJP this time.