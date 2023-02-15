scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Anti-India forces using Supreme Court as tool: RSS-linked weekly

The editorial by 'Panchjanya' editor Hitesh Shankar was published a day before the Income-Tax Department conducted a “survey” at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the BBC.

The editorial in Hindi stated that the Supreme Court was created and protected to safeguard the interest of the nation. (Express photo)

Criticising the Supreme Court for issuing notice to the Centre over petitions challenging its order to take down social media links sharing the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question, Panchjanya, the RSS-affiliated magazine, has said the apex court is being used as an “auzaar” (tool) by “Bharat virodhiyon” (those opposed to India).

The editorial by Panchjanya editor Hitesh Shankar was published a day before the Income-Tax Department conducted a “survey” at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the BBC.

Explained |BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi: Links taken down, how does govt use its ‘emergency powers’ for online content?

The editorial in Hindi stated that the Supreme Court was created and protected to safeguard the interest of the nation. It alleged that the BBC documentary was based on “untruth and imagination” and was an attempt to “defame India”.

Referring to the notice issued by the Supreme Court on February 3, the editorial said, “Sarvochcha nyayalaya Bharat ka hai, jo Bharat ke kardataon ki raashi se chalta hai; uska kaam us Bharatiya vidhaan aur vidhiyon ke anurup kaam karna hai jo Bharat ke hain, Bharat ke liye hain. Sarvochcha nyayalaya naamak suvidha ka srijan aur uska rakh-rakhav humne desh ke hiton ke liye kiya hai. Lekin wah Bharat virodhiyon ke apna maarg saaf karne ke prayason mein ek auzaar ki tarah prayukt ho raha ha.

(“The Supreme Court belongs to India which is run by taxes paid by Indians; its job is to function according to legislations and laws made for India. We have created a facility named the Supreme Court, and maintained it, in the interest of the country. But it is being used as a tool in the efforts of those opposed to India to clear their way.”)

In Premium |The Express View on I-T ‘Survey’ of BBC offices: The Daylight Knock

Citing examples of alleged protection of terrorists in the name of human rights and creating impediments in India’s progress in the name of environment, the editorial stated, “You will find that anti-national elements are using India’s democracy, liberalism and civilizational benchmarks to serve their agenda… (their) next step is to ensure that anti-national elements should have the right to spread misinformation in the country; there should be the right to weaken the country through conversion. And not just that. To exercise these rights, they must get the protection of Indian laws.”

