Anti-corruption cloud inching towards family, Mamata Banerjee hardens stance

This week has seen West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee come out vociferously against central investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CM’s forceful reaction comes at a time when a public interest litigation (PIL) plea has been filed at Calcutta High Court seeking a probe into the assets of the CM’s brothers Kartik and Babun, and sister-in-law Kajari.

Unlike the lack of reaction when her once-close aide and former state minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested on July 23, Banerjee has started asserting herself since the CBI arrested Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mondal on August 11 in connection with its inquiry into cattle smuggling. Though the ruling party initially tried to distance itself from Mondal, Banerjee backed Mondal and announced she would “start a movement” against alleged excesses of the central agencies. Then came the PIL against her family members.

Addressing a rally on the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’s anniversary, the CM said, “Partha chor, Bobby (Firhad Hakim) chor, Anubrata chor, aami chor; Arup (Biswas), Chandrima (Bhattacharya), Abhishek (Banerjee), shobai chor. Aar tomra shobai sadhu (Partha is a thief, Bobby is a thief, Anubrata is a thief, I am a thief; Arup, Chandrima and Abhishek, all are thieves. Only you (BJP) are saints).”

The TMC chairperson advised her party workers not to believe in media reports and television channels, accusing the media of selling out to the BJP. “If you see tomorrow that a channel is accusing Bobby of owing lots of property, do not believe it. If they arrest Bobby tomorrow, then you should realise that everything is arranged.”

Referring to the piles of cash the ED seized from the home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee, the CM said, “You (central agencies) displayed the money that was seized to the media. When you accept bribes, do you call the media?”

After the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Banerjee said Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi had been instructed to investigate if she had occupied any government land or given such land to anyone. “If you investigate and find that any such land has been taken, or given to someone, then immediately investigate and demolish it with a bulldozer. You don’t need permission,” the CM said.

TMC functionaries said Banerjee had no choice but to raise the decibel and support these leaders to mitigate the damage done by the corruption allegations against TMC leaders. A senior party functionary said, “She now realises that the corruption accusations against her party leaders are now gaining momentum. The shadow is moving towards her family too. In such a situation, if she does not fight back, then, she will not be able to keep the party united. If this continues unchecked, many leaders will revolt.”

The TMC leader added, “Next year, the party is going to face panchayat elections and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Didi has the task of boosting her workers. Mamata Banerjee is known for her fighting mentality. She fought against the Congress leadership and formed her new own party. She fought against the CPI(M) and stormed to power. Now, she is fighting against the BJP. If she surrenders, she will lose. That is why her message is ‘fight back’. That is the only way she can survive.”

The TMC leader claimed that Banerjee’s position was also influenced by central agencies’ investigation of the leaders of other Opposition parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. “The party is now taking a strong stand against the BJP and saying that our leaders are being harassed like other Opposition leaders.”

Lashing out at Banerjee, BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said, “Why is she afraid of being arrested? To date, we have not demanded her arrest. We do not believe in personal attacks. But, we have no control over people’s anger.”

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “We only said TMC leaders are thieves but never said who. But, the chief minister probably announced that list. If she and her party are clean, then she might have said, ‘We welcome the investigation. What I had in 2011, I have exactly that much now.’ But she knows that they are not clean and that is why she is shouting and threatening.”