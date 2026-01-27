Bareilly city magistrate says resigning over UGC rules, Shankaracharya row: ‘Anti-Brahmin campaign going on in UP govt’

Protesting against the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, as well as the alleged manhandling of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer Alankar Agnihotri resigned on Monday. A 2019-batch officer, Agnihotri is currently posted as Bareilly City Magistrate.

The snap decision created ripples, sources said, with meetings continuing late into Monday evening to control the situation.

Advertisement

What are the UGC rules?

The new rules notified by the UGC on January 13 — the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 — have been criticised by general category students, arguing that the framework could lead to discrimination against them. The rules mandate all higher education institutions to form ‘equity committees’ to look into discrimination complaints. These committees need to include members of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), persons with disabilities, and women.

There were reports Monday evening of some BJP office-bearers in Noida and Lucknow too resigning in protest over these rules.

What the magistrate said

Posting a photo on social media of him standing outside his residence with a poster that read “#UGC rollback, kala kanoon wapas lo (take back the black law)”, Agnihotri alleged that the UGC rules would lead to “harassment” of general category students.

Advertisement

It also read “Shankaracharya aur sanaton ka yeh apman nahi sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate this insult to Shankaracharya and the Sanatan [Hindu] tradition).” It ended with the words ‘boycott BJP’, ‘boycott Brahmin MP MLA’.

The controversy over Saraswati, the “Shankaracharya” or chief of the Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand, was over the UP Police allegedly preventing him from taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on January 18 — the incident has since turned into a political battlefield.

Later in the day, Agnihotri told media persons about the reasons for his resignation. “I have made both reasons clear. First, Shankaracharya ji and his disciples were subjected to disrespect… and the government failed to take notice. Second, the UGC regulations… declare general category students solely accountable,” he claimed.

He went on to allege that “an anti-Brahmin campaign is going on in the Uttar Pradesh government”.

Sources said while Agnihotri continued to issue statements against the government on social media, attempts were made to enter into a dialogue with him.

Bareilly Commissioner Bhupendra Chaudhary told The Indian Express, “The matter has come to our notice and we are examining it. Soon, a decision will be taken on (it).”

A senior officer in the state government said till late evening, no official resignation from Agnihotri was received by the Appointments Department.

Stating that there is a protocol to be followed for any PCS officer to tender their resignation, the senior officer said: “After informing their higher-ups, they should hand over the resignation [letter] to the Appointments Department, which is then accepted by the Governor. In this case, it is a mere letter that has been made public but has not yet been received by the Appointments Department.”

Sources in the government also said disciplinary action against Agnihotri was being considered as till his resignation is not officially received and accepted, he would continue to be in government service and Service Rules would apply to him.

Agnihotri hails from Kanpur. He has a BTech degree from IIT-BHU along with a degree in Law. He served as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Lucknow, from 2003 to 2005. He has also served as Deputy Collector in Etah, Balrampur and Unnao.