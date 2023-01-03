Another Thackeray clan member in line of BJP’s fire: Who is Varun Sardesai?

After recently targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and ex-minister Aaditya Thackeray in various cases, the ruling BJP in Maharashtra has now taken aim at another member of the Thackeray clan: Varun Sardesai.

The saffron party has gone after Varun, the 30-year-old Aaditya’s cousin, over an alleged job scam. While Aaditya heads the Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena, Varun is its secretary.

Gunning for Varun in the state Assembly last Friday, BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar alleged that an organisation called Hindustan Scouts and Guides had duped a few youngsters after promising them jobs. Demanding an inquiry into this “job scam”, Sagar charged that Varun was the chairman of Hindustan Scouts and Guides while an individual named Rupesh Kadam was its secretary and Pankaj Chauragade its treasurer.

Responding to Sagar’s allegations, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said, “The issue is serious and the government will probe into it.”

On his part, Varun rubbished the BJP legislator’s allegations, calling them “baseless”. He also charged that “Sagar misused his immunity as an MLA to target him in the House, and that too without any evidence”.

The son of Aaditya’s maternal aunt, Varun has a degree in Civil Engineering from an American university. His rise in the Sena ranks as a young firebrand has been remarkable. He has aggressively led various Yuva Sena protests over the last couple of years.

Varun was at the the forefront of such protests in April last year when the Rana couple and Independent lawmakers — MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana — threw a gauntlet at Thackerays that they will chant Hanuman Chalisa outside their residence Matoshree. He along with thousands of Sainiks gathered outside Ranas’ house in Khar and staged a protest for over 48 hours, forcing them to withdraw their challenge.

Earlier, Varun had also led Sainiks in staging a noisy demonstration outside Union minister Narayan Rane’s bungalow in Mumbai to protest against his anti-Uddhav remarks.

Sena insiders say that Varun has been playing a key role in the Yuva Sena affairs for several years, although he was appointed its secretary in 2018. They attribute his rise in the Sena as well as its youth wing mainly to his election-related work.

Varun, who had been a major Sena campaigner during the 2019 Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, has also handled the party’s data collation, number crunching and surveys during various polls.

“Be it Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in 2017, Mumbai University’s senate elections in 2018 or 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Varun has been involved in micro-managing the party’s campaigning. Despite having proximity to Matoshree, Varun is a grassroots leader as he remains on the ground along with the cadre, which highlights his leadership quality,” a party functionary said, adding that “he has a long way to go in politics”.

Varun is also considered to be among the Sena leaders driving its aggressive social media strategy against key political rivals including the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction and Raj Thackeray-headed MNS.

Varun was reportedly an aspirant for the party ticket from the Kalyan West Assembly constituency in Thane, his home turf, in the 2019 polls, but the Shinde group had scuttled it.