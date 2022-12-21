scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Facing heat over ‘Rafale’ watch, Tamil Nadu BJP chief gives it a patriotic twist

After a DMK leader asks K Annamalai how someone who claims to have “four goats buy a Rs 5-lakh watch”, the BJP leader claims it is made of the same material as the Rafale fighter jet.

After the DMK raised the issue of a special edition watch reportedly worth lakhs that he was wearing, neither Annamalai's explanation, which was flavoured with nationalism, nor the logic behind it helped him wriggle out of the controversy. (File/Twitter)

Late J Jayalalithaa was known for her expensive watch collection. Even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was called out on social media for wearing an expensive watch. The BJP’s state president K Annamalai is the latest leader to get caught in a watch controversy.

After the DMK raised the issue of a special edition watch reportedly worth lakhs that he was wearing, neither Annamalai’s explanation, which was flavoured with nationalism, nor the logic behind it helped him wriggle out of the controversy.

The issue was first raised by Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, who asked on Sunday, “How could the state BJP chief, who says he only has four goats, buy a pricey watch for Rs 5 lakh?”

BJP insiders think that Annamalai could have just avoided the question and moved on, but the state party chief, who is in his late thirties, went on to explain that he bought the watch before he became the head of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai claimed that the special edition wristwatch was made of the same material as the Rafale fighter jet and that he chose the watch model out of patriotism. “I wear this because I’m a patriot, and this watch is very important to me. Since I can’t fly a Rafale jet, I’ll wear this watch until the day I die,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Annamalai said he was always ready to fight the DMK on the issue of corruption.

“The details of my Rafale watch, which was purchased in May 2021, along with its bill (before I became TN BJP president), all of my lifetime Income Tax statements, photocopies of my 10 years of all of my bank accounts (every single income I had received will be shown), all my earnings as an IPS officer from Aug 2011, and till I resigned, details of all of the immovable properties I own that is more than Rs 1 lakh, including the number of sheep and cows I have — will be released on the day I’ll be starting to travel across by foot in Tamil Nadu to meet our people… I’ll be conducting a press conference on that day… If anybody can find 1 paise of property more than what I have declared, then all my property will be given to the government. Now I leave it to my Tamil Nadu brothers & sisters to decide whether they want to seek this from the @arivalayam (DMK headquarters) party leaders as well,” Annamalai tweeted on Sunday.

Balaji and Annamalai are from the same area of Karur and have been known for their verbal duels. On a complaint by Balaji, Annamalai was booked in April 2021 for saying during a campaign speech that he would break Balaji’s teeth. Annamalai also was careful not to miss any chance to attack Balaji, including making frequent calls for his resignation from the Stalin cabinet over a job scam that Balaji is fighting legally.

After Annamalai took the time to give a detailed answer, Balaji asked if wearing an expensive watch was also a patriotic thing to do. He also wondered if Annamalai had to “create a bill” for the watch.

“Everything about Annamalai’s wealth is already in the affidavit he filed for the 2021 elections. Let him stop lying to people. Is it patriotic to wear an expensive watch?” Balaji asked.

Meanwhile, BJP leader SG Suryah alleged that the state sports minister and the son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi, was seen wearing a watch worth Rs 14 lakh. “Where did he get the money from? What is his profession?” Suryah asked.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 08:07:16 am
