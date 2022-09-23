EC rap on knuckles hurts YSRCP, set to clarify Jagan not president ‘for life’

THE ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh finds itself in an embarrassing position after the Election Commission issued a notice asking it to clarify whether Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had indeed been elected as president of the party “for life”.

On July 9, during a two-day plenary of the YSRCP held at Vijayawada, the party had declared Jagan as its president “for life” after his mother Y S Vijayamma stepped down.

Sources said that the party is now likely to write back that while Jagan was elected unanimously, elections will be held for the post of party president during YSRCP plenaries in the future. The party will also make this announcement publicly.

“We will not violate the rules and regulations of the EC and the YSRCP will follow all the democratic procedures,” Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor to the state government, said.

The EC had said that “any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post being of permanent nature” was inherently anti-democratic and “if not categorically denied, had the potential to create confusion among other political parties”. This could “assume contagious proportions”, it said.

నిరంతరం– దేవుని దయ, నడిపించే నాన్న, ఆశీర్వదించే అమ్మ, ప్రేమించే కోట్ల హృదయాలు… ఇవే నాకు శాశ్వత అనుబంధాలు! కార్యకర్తలూ అభిమానుల సముద్రంగా మారిన ప్లీనరీలో… చెక్కు చెదరని మీ ఆత్మీయతలకు, మనందరి పార్టీకి, ప్రభుత్వానికి మీ మద్దతుకు… మీ జగన్‌ సెల్యూట్, మరోసారి! — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 10, 2022

The EC first sought the clarification after the YSRCP informed it on July 19 that Jagan had been elected president, saying it had noticed media coverage that he was elected for life. The commission had then sent two letters, issuing the second after it was not satisfied with a reply on August 23.

The second letter directed the YSRCP to conclude the internal inquiry that it said was conducting into media reports about Jagan being elected “for life” at the earliest. It also asked the YSRCP to make a clear public announcement contradicting the said media/newspaper reports so as to put the possibility of such a confusion at rest.

Party leaders admit a public clarification saying this may cause some embarrassment to the CM.

Opposition parties are pressing in their advantage on the matter. The Telugu Desam Party noted that there was no concept of being elected for life in their party or any other regional party. “A leader may remain the head of the party for a long time, but the post is not permanent or for life time,” general secretary N Lokesh Naidu said.

Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veeraju said that the YSRCP leadership should clarify if the party’s constitution is democratic or not.

During the two-day plenary held in July, Jagan had consolidated his position and tightened his grip on the party, with his mother giving way in an acknowledgment of the same. Jagan’s sister Y S Sharmila is seeking her own political career in Telangana, and the official explanation was that Vijayaamma would concentrate on supporting her in her endeavour.

When Jagan was first elected YSRCP president in 2017, Vijayamma had been named honorary president.

Advertisement

YSRCP general secretary V Vijaysai Reddy had said that 22 sets of nominations were filed on behalf of Jagan for the post of national president of the party and, as there was no other nomination, he was declared elected unanimously by the Returning Officer. The party had also changed its name at the plenary from Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party to YSR Congress Party.

A leader said there was nothing wrong about the party’s move. “Jagan Mohan Reddy was elected unanimously for life as per the wishes of the people. He is the most popular CM and people want him to lead the party forever,” he said.

Immediately after being re-elected party president, Jagan had sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 elections, aggressively attacking Opposition parties and seeking support from the people for a clean sweep of the 175 Assembly seats.