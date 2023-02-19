Andhra CM’s sister Y S Sharmila detained in Telangana for third time, yatra permit cancelled

The Telangana Police on Sunday detained YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) party president Y S Sharmila Sunday in Mahabubabad district and cancelled the permission given to her Praja Prasthanam padayatra. This is the third time she has been detained in less than three months.

The move came after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party activists staged protests against Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, for allegedly making derogatory remarks about party MLA Banoth Shankar Naik during the padayatra. Based on BRS workers’ complaints, the police registered a case against Sharmila under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

She was previously detained on November 28 after BRS workers attacked her convoy in Warangal because she had accused TRS MLA P Sudarshan Reddy, the legislator from Narsampet in Warangal district, of corruption. She was subsequently escorted to her home in Hyderabad.

The following day, Sharmila was detained and then arrested when she tried to drive to Pragati Bhavan, the CM’s residence and office, to stage a protest. High drama was witnessed at the time as the police towed Sharmila’s car away even as the YSRTP chief was seated in it. Many YSRTP activists were detained by the police. Women police personnel also allegedly manhandled several female supporters of Sharmila who refused to budge. She was granted bail by a local court later that night.

On December 9, Sharmila decided to stage an indefinite hunger strike against the denial of permission to continue her statewide padayatra at the YSR residence in Hyderabad’s Lotus Pond area but the police shifted her to a hospital after her health deteriorated. Her party alleged that she was “forcefully” moved to the hospital.

Padayatra objective

With her brother heading the YSRCP, which is in power in Andhra Pradesh, and not finding any political space for herself amid the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Jana Sena Party (JSP), the BJP, and the Congress, Sharmila shifted to Telangana.

The 48-year-old started founded the YSRTP on July 8, 2021, and has been testing the political waters in Telangana. On October 20, 2021, she started the padayatra across the 33 districts of Telangana from Chevella.

Before coming to power in Andhra, her brother too had undertaken a statewide padayatra to connect with voters. Sharmila marched through Telangana with dozens of followers, most of whom are former YSR loyalists. She was planning to hold a public meeting in Palair in the Khammam district on March 5 to mark the completion of the padayatra.