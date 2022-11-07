Andheri East bypoll: Foregone result, but a lot more lies in the numbers for BJP

WHILE the victory of the Uddhav Shiv Sena candidate, Rutuja Latke, from Andheri East Assembly seat bypoll on Sunday was a foregone conclusion, it has the BJP back on the drawing board.

Party leaders acknowledge that they will be looking at the result closely to see whether the Uddhav faction has been able to retain the Sena’s core vote, as well as got Muslim support.

The BJP had gone with ally Shinde Shiv Sena’s decision to not put up a candidate against Rutuja Latke. The wife of long-time Sena leader and Andheri East MLA Ramesh Latke, Rutuja was fighting the bypoll following his demise. With the NCP and Congress also out of the race being allies of the Uddhav Sena, it meant a walkover for Rutuja.

After low polling of 31.75%, Rutuja emerged the winner with 66,530 votes (more than 76% of the total votes), with NOTA second-placed at 12,806.

It was the first election after the Shiv Sena split, with the party name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol frozen by the Election Commission. Rutuja contested on the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) ticket, and the symbol allotted to it of ‘mashal’.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, when the united Shiv Sena and BJP had contested against each other in the seat, with the Congress and NCP also fighting separately, Ramesh Latke had got 34.5% of the votes against 30.97% for the BJP’s Sunil Yadav.

Five years later, when the Shiv Sena and BJP were in alliance, Ramesh Latke had got 42.67% votes, with the second-placed candidate being the Independent Murji Patel (31.14% votes).

Given the huge jump of 30% in Rutuja’s vote share despite the low polling, a BJP leader said: “If the Shiv Sena (Uddhav) has managed to hold on to its core constituents and elicited support from Muslims, we will have to look at it carefully, and counter the same.”

Advertisement

The BJP had initially decided to field last time’s runner-up Murji Patil for the bypoll, dropping out from the race after an appeal by MNS president Raj Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to not put up a candidate against Ramesh Latke’s wife.

However, the decision had not been unanimous. While a section agreed with the withdrawal saying a defeat would only give extra mileage to the Uddhav Sena ahead of the coming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, others thought they had a chance to show that they were ready to take on the party.

After the result, highly placed sources in the BJP said the fact that 14.89% of the people chose NOTA could be that they were not happy with its decision to stay out. Murji Patil’s supporters were among those vocally opposed to the move.

Not having fought, BJP leaders said, they lost the opportunity to test their respective strengths against the Uddhav Sena.

Advertisement

The party is going all out for the BMC polls, seeing a chance to wrest the rich corporation that has been controlled by the Shiv Sena for 20-plus years. It is targeting the BMC over “corruption” and Uddhav’s “appeasement politics”, plus pushing its own Hindutva plank and banking on the North Indian and Gujarati vote for the extra edge.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar sought to give the Andheri East result a different spin: “Rutuja Latke’s victory was because of the unconditional support of the BJP. Had the BJP contested the polls, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav) would have faced a defeat.”