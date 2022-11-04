Anand Sharma sheds sulk, joins Himachal campaign

Former Union minister Anand Sharma, who had earlier expressed unhappiness with the party’s functioning, has joined the Congress campaign as the Himachal polls draw nearer. Sharma had earlier resigned from the chairmanship of the Congress Steering Committee, claiming that he was not being consulted in decision-making and had cited discontent with the party’s affairs.

Sharma held a rally in Solan on Wednesday and will be travelling to other parts of the state in the coming days. On Thursday, he spoke about the Agnipath scheme and the “harm” being done to the youth in Himachal, which sends a sizeable number to the armed forces.

“During Covid, there were no appointments to the Army. And when the time came, the entire policy was changed. The state sends a large number of youngsters to the Army. After four years, 25 per cent will be absorbed, that too by the private sector, the government says. You cannot expect people who risk their lives, to serve at the whims of a corporate,” Sharma said.

The leader alleged that not enough appointments are being made in the Army and the Rs 11 lakh being given to the recruits, as per the new policy, is an eyewash.

“I request Modi to fix this scheme. We are all patriots and no one wants the country to be harmed. It is our demand that instead of 25 per cent, there should be fixed employment for 50 per cent. There has to be social security and other benefits for Army personnel,” he said.

The leader also raised national issues, such as the country’s incurring debt, wealth gap, and inflation. Sharma said the government should address the issue of economic stability that impacts the entire country, not just Himachal.

While the BJP has been facing rebellion in several seats, the Congress too is beset with factionalism and internal unrest. “My issues with the party have been institutional and not personal. I am grateful to Sonia Gandhi for involving me in the candidate selection process,” Sharma told The Indian Express

He admitted that the BJP was “a formidable election force”. “The party has a very strong propaganda mechanism and they use all the resources. Himachal may be a small state, but the BJP is doing all it can to not lose their bhoomi.”

With regards to the absence of Rahul Gandhi in the campaigning, Sharma said, “Rahul Gandhi is carrying out Bharat Jodo Yatra and people everywhere, including in Himachal, are reading about it.”

He said the list of the OPS (Old Pension Scheme) beneficiaries in Rajasthan has been prepared for implementation. The Congress has made return to the OPS as a key promise, with the move set to impact more than 2.5 lakh people in the state.

While Sharma was on the list of star campaigners, he remained missing from party posters and other canvassing programmes. The Congress is attempting to put on a united face in the elections and capitalise on seats where BJP rebels are contesting.