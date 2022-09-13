Newsmaker | AN Shamseer, firebrand CPM leader & Kodiyeri’s protege new Kerala Speaker

Hours after being elected Speaker of the Kerala Assembly, CPI(M) leader A N Shamseer on Monday took to Facebook to quote British author George Eliot. “Never judge a book by its cover,” he wrote.

Shamseer, whose mentor is former state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, had a reason to recollect the novelist’s words. It is a new chapter in the political career of the 45-year-old CPI(M) leader, who holds a post-graduate degree in anthropology. The two-term legislator, who represents the Thalassery constituency, has been known for disrupting House proceedings on several occasions. He has often shouted down Opposition members for speaking against the government, the chief minister or Cabinet members. Former speaker M B Rajesh pulled up Shamseer many times, urging him to maintain order in the House. Now, it is his turn to ensure the smooth running of the Assembly and protect the rights of the Opposition.

Shamseer, a prominent Muslim face in the party, joined student politics and went on to become the state president of CPI(M)’s youth wing DYFI or the Democratic Youth Federation of India. He shot to prominence in Kannur district when he occupied the position vacated by former CPI(M) MP AP Abdullakutty who was sacked in 2009 for praising Narendra Modi.

CPI(M) had also another reason to groom Shamseer, who is a member of the party state committee. He belongs to a Muslim family in Thalassery, which bore the brunt of communal violence in 1971. The CPI(M) has always spoken about how it stood with the Muslim community during the riots, highlighting it to demonstrate its commitment to protecting Muslims. Shamseer rose through the party ranks with the blessings of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who recently stepped down as the party’s state secretary.

Last year, Shamseer was suddenly eclipsed by PA Mohammed Riyas who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Despite being a two-term legislator, Shamseer was not considered for a Cabinet berth in 2021 even as Riyas, a first-time legislator, was made a minister with key portfolios.