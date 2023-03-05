‘An exercise in fakery’: Opposition parties attack Bommai govt over Foxconn investment claims

Opposition parties Sunday took a dig at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai over what they said were ‘publicity stunts’, and advised him to tread carefully when it came to investments in the state after reports said Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Foxconn had denied finalising any agreements in India.

On its part, the Karnataka Government said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Foxconn and was working out all details of the investment.

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries and Commerce, told The Indian Express that being a publicly listed company, Foxconn can only make official announcements after approvals from its board. “We want it to be up and running in 12-14 months’ time,” she said, adding the government was in touch with the company to finalise the agreement.

Bommai had claimed Foxconn has signed an agreement to set up a new iPhone manufacturing unit in Bengaluru after he and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Dr C N Ashwath Narayan met the company’s Chairman Young Liu on Friday.

“Agreement signed with Foxconn, leading electronics major, to make major investment in state after a detailed discussion with co’s C’man Young Liu. It will expected to create 1 lakh jobs. 300 acres of land near Bengaluru Int. airport allocated. We’ll give Foxconn most congenial environment,” Bommai had tweeted after the meeting.

Agreement signed with Foxconn, leading electronics major, to make major investment in state after a detailed discussion with co’s C’man Young Liu. It will expected to create 1 lakh jobs. 300 acres of land near Bengaluru Int. airport allocated.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/oDPQMQbVPo — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 3, 2023

In another tweet, Bommai had said, “Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi-ji, we will do our share to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025.”

Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, we will do our share to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025. https://t.co/bdcVuVHkvT — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 3, 2023

After the reports about Foxconn’s denial, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala Sunday accused the Karnataka chief minister of lying to the people of the state and demanded a public apology. “Bommai’s claim of Foxconn signing an agreement with Bommai government to make Apple iPhones and creating 1,00,000 jobs are “an exercise in fakery,” Surjewala said and added the agreement was “probably cancelled because they didn’t give 40% commission”.

LIER – LIER, Thy name is @BSBommai ! CM Bommai’s claim of Foxconn signing agreement with Bommai Govt, making Apple iPhones & creating 1,00,000 jobs are AN EXERCISE IN “FAKERY” ! Probably cancelled because they didn’t give 40% Commission. CM Bommai should publicly apologize! pic.twitter.com/gWiwL4qt9B — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 5, 2023

Congress leader and former IT/BT minister Priyank Kharge asked whether Bommai was “misleading the people of Karnataka”. “Why would the CM jeopardise such a prestigious investment by doing a publicity stunt? Most investors prefer secrecy till agreements are signed,” he said in a tweet.

Is the @CMofKarnataka misleading the people of Karnataka?

Why would the CM jeopardize such a prestigious investment by doing a publicity stunt?

Most investors prefer secrecy till final agreements are signed. https://t.co/dqHt60cTPf pic.twitter.com/90EUS6S5d2 — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) March 5, 2023

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy also took a dig at the BJP government, which he alleged pursued a policy of ‘more publicity, zero results.’ Kumaraswamy said Bommai and two of his ministers gained free publicity by claiming that Foxconn has agreed to invest in the state. “They posed in front of the media with some papers. However, Foxconn had clarified in Taipei, Taiwan that there wasn’t any decisive agreement to invest in Karnataka,” he said.

“Was it an agreement or a publicity gimmick?” he asked, adding that due to the faults of the government, a Rs 7,614 crore investment by Ola recently went to Tamil Nadu.