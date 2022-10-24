Amul’s parent company on milk price hike, Gujarat exemption: ‘We were subsidising prices outside the state … Now, at par across India’

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), an umbrella body of milk cooperative unions in the state, hiked the prices of Amul milk (the Amul Gold variety and Buffalo milk) by Rs 2 per litre on October 15. Gujarat, however, was provided an exemption. The GCMMF is the country’s biggest milk cooperative and Amul’s parent company.

With members associated with the BJP controlling the cooperative, the exemption was criticised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who accused the BJP of indulging in vote-bank politics in poll-bound Gujarat.

In a telephonic interview with The Indian Express, GCMMF’s managing director RS Sodhi speaks about the hikes this year, the pricing in the international markets, the exemption in Gujarat, and the backlash the move received.

Excerpts:

Milk prices have been hiked thrice this year. The quantum of the hike is more than 10 per cent in comparison to last year. What is the reason behind the rise?

The hike in milk prices also translates into a hike in the income of farmers (milk producers). These farmers were under severe stress last year because the cost of milk production, including the cost of dry and green fodder, went up by 20 per cent.

The prices of fuel and other commodities are also on the rise. With steep fuel prices, the freight cost goes up. Energy and logistics costs have also risen. All of this adds to the cost of milk production.

As the head of the GCMMF, I am also facing a dilemma. The rise in salaries of professionals, increase in the bottomline of corporates, and growth in equity markets are all termed as development.

But when it comes to a rise in the farmer’s income, we term it inflation and price rise. This mindset needs to change. We usually think from an urban point of view, but 60 per cent of the population lives in rural areas and is dependent on agriculture, dairying, and animal husbandry.

Advertisement

How is milk priced in the international markets?

Countries that have not bothered about food security are paying a hefty price. Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and European nations are examples. Milk prices have risen by 30 per cent in America and Europe. The hike in India is among the lowest.

Why have prices not been increased in poll-bound Gujarat?

It is important to understand the difference between Amul Gold and Amul Taaza, which is about Rs 12 per litre. We were subsidising prices outside Gujarat and the difference between the state and others was Rs 10. So, we raised prices for all markets outside Gujarat. They are now at par across the country. We were finding it difficult to absorb freight costs. Moreover, the retail margins were also double compared to Gujarat.

Secondly, consumers were shifting towards Amul Gold from Amul Taaza. The common man consumes Taaza, which is toned milk with three per cent fat and its prices have not been raised. Amul Gold falls in the premium category. We were losing money because of the Rs 2 price difference.

Advertisement

Mamata Banerjee criticised the move to leave Gujarat out of the price hike, alleging it was part of the BJP’s vote-bank politics. What is your response?

In the last six months, we have given more money to farmers (milk producers) in West Bengal (than in any other place). Milk procurement prices were raised thrice in this period.