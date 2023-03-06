Amshipora fake encounter: Valley parties seek more accountability, probes into other incidents

Political parties in Kashmir Valley on Monday welcomed an Army court’s decision to recommend life imprisonment for a captain involved in the staged killings of three civilians in Amshipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district in 2020 and called for probes into other incidents in which the conduct of the security forces had come into question.

The three men were killed and labelled militants. The Army officer found guilty has been identified as Captain Bhoopendra Singh of the 62 Rashtriya Rifles.

“Recommended punishment of life imprisonment for the Captain involved in Amshipora fake encounter is a welcome step towards creating accountability in such cases,” tweeted former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti. “Hope an impartial probe is also ordered in Lawapora & Hyderpora encounters to prevent repetition of such ghastly incidents.”

Mufti said the Amshipora case highlights the need for accountability in the security forces. “It is important to note that this case highlights the need for better accountability and oversight mechanisms within the armed forces to prevent such incidents from happening in the first place,” she said in a statement. “The fact that the accused was able to commit such a heinous crime and pass off innocent civilians as militants raise serious concerns about the culture of impunity and lack of accountability that often pervades within the military.”

Recommended punishment of life imprisonment for Captain involved in Amshipora fake encounter is a welcome step towards creating accountability in such cases.Hope an impartial probe is also ordered in Lawapora & Hyderpora encounters to prevent repetition of such ghastly incidents https://t.co/z9wfrQXFyV — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 6, 2023

Reiterating her demand for a probe into the Lawaypora and Hyderpora alleged fake encounters, the PDP chief said such inquiries were important to gain the trust of people. “In order to build trust between the civilian population and the military and work towards a peaceful and just society, conducting thorough investigations into Lawaypora and Hyderpora encounters and holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions is imperative. Going forward, it is crucial that the Armed forces take concrete steps to ensure that their personnel adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct.”

Mufti hoped that the investigating agencies would also “probe the recent case, in which the mutilated dead body of Rashid Dar of Kunan village in Kupwara had been found in a forest after he had gone missing in army custody two months earlier”.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi told The Indian Express, “I think it is a welcome decision. We welcome it. Justice has prevailed. Army has set a good example by court-martial of the guilty and by punishing him. Now there are some other cases, where lots of questions have been raised like the Lawaypora encounter and the Kunan Poshpora incident (where a civilian went missing from Army custody). We expect and we believe that the Army will conduct an impartial inquiry into these incidents as well where lots of questions have been raised over the conduct of the Army.”

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said justice had been done but a bit late. “A sentence has been given. It is appropriate and he deserved it. At least, a bit late but justice has been done. Whenever they (security forces) go astray and do unlawful actions, it is in the interest of the people, in the interest of the country and finally to uphold the rule of law that they are made accountable.”

Advertisement

Tarigami said the unlawful activities can’t be countered with unlawful activities. “The unlawful activities can be controlled by adhering to the rule of law. Custodial killings, arbitrary killings are unjustified, not in the interest of the country,” he said. “Some people say that by questioning the conduct of the security forces you are demoralising them which is absolutely wrong assumption. Fact remains that people expect them to uphold the rule of law. If they fail, the people get demoralised and that has a bigger cost.”