Politics | Amruta Fadnavis backs under-fire Governor Koshyari: ‘He is Marathi manoos at heart’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis on Friday came out in support of the state’s Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who has come under fire over his recent comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Amruta told reporters in Mumbai on Friday that Koshyari “talks about things and they get misunderstood”, before adding, “But he wants what is good for Marathi people. He is a Marathi manoos at heart.”

Must Read | Also featured at Cannes: Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta went on to say, “I know the governor. He is probably the only governor who after coming here has learned Marathi. He has immense love for Marathi. A lot of times it so happens that he is saying something and it gets misconstrued by people. He is someone who genuinely loves Marathi people.”

During his speech at Dr Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad last week, the governor said, “Earlier, when you were asked who is your icon, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answer. Whereas in Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here … while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden times, there are icons such as Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari in modern times.”

Koshyari’s comment sparked a row in the state where the 17th-century warrior king is revered. His life and accomplishments are held in high esteem by all sections across Maharashtra. The controversy also raised a question in the state’s political circles about why a person holding the governor’s position would make such a public comment. The remark also cornered the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The ruling alliance has tried to distance itself from the comments.

Several top Opposition leaders have criticised Koshyari and demanded his resignation. On Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said Koshyari “seems to be on a mission to create animosity between communities”.

Earlier, NCP spokesperson Clyde Castro demanded that President Droupadi Murmu immediately recall the Governor, adding that Koshyari had made controversial remarks repeatedly.

Advertisement

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole also demanded Koshyari’s recall over the row.

Anil Desai of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction said, “Such insults to our warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is totally unacceptable. It also reflects the mindset of those who are making such remarks.”

The state BJP has sought to distance itself from Koshyari’s remarks. BJP leader Praveen Darekar said, “It is incorrect to equate or draw a parallel between Shivaji Maharaj and others. Shivaji Maharaj is our god. We draw inspiration from his life and work.”