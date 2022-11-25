scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

#Politics | Amruta Fadnavis backs under-fire Governor Koshyari: ‘He is Marathi manoos at heart’

Bhagat Singh Koshyari has faced calls to step aside over his comments on Shivaji, whom he called an “icon of olden times”.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis on Friday came out in support of the state’s Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who has come under fire over his recent comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji. (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis on Friday came out in support of the state’s Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who has come under fire over his recent comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Amruta told reporters in Mumbai on Friday that Koshyari “talks about things and they get misunderstood”, before adding, “But he wants what is good for Marathi people. He is a Marathi manoos at heart.”

Must Read |Also featured at Cannes: Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta went on to say, “I know the governor. He is probably the only governor who after coming here has learned Marathi. He has immense love for Marathi. A lot of times it so happens that he is saying something and it gets misconstrued by people. He is someone who genuinely loves Marathi people.”

During his speech at Dr Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad last week, the governor said, “Earlier, when you were asked who is your icon, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answer. Whereas in Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here … while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden times, there are icons such as Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari in modern times.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

Koshyari’s comment sparked a row in the state where the 17th-century warrior king is revered. His life and accomplishments are held in high esteem by all sections across Maharashtra. The controversy also raised a question in the state’s political circles about why a person holding the governor’s position would make such a public comment. The remark also cornered the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The ruling alliance has tried to distance itself from the comments.

Don't Miss |Governor seems on mission to create animosity between communities, says Sharad Pawar

Several top Opposition leaders have criticised Koshyari and demanded his resignation. On Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said Koshyari “seems to be on a mission to create animosity between communities”.

Earlier, NCP spokesperson Clyde Castro demanded that President Droupadi Murmu immediately recall the Governor, adding that Koshyari had made controversial remarks repeatedly.

Advertisement

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole also demanded Koshyari’s recall over the row.

Anil Desai of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction said, “Such insults to our warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is totally unacceptable. It also reflects the mindset of those who are making such remarks.”

The state BJP has sought to distance itself from Koshyari’s remarks. BJP leader Praveen Darekar said, “It is incorrect to equate or draw a parallel between Shivaji Maharaj and others. Shivaji Maharaj is our god. We draw inspiration from his life and work.”

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 04:50:30 pm
Next Story

Australian inquiry finds Scott Morrison’s secret ministries corroded trust

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close