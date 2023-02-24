Day after storming of police station, Amritpal Singh pops up on security radar: ‘Not good signs’

The rise of Amritpal Singh Sandhu as the new leader of Waris Punjab De, who along with his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar Thursday to secure the release of an arrested associate, has made the Central security establishment sit up.

Openly pushing the separatist idea of Khalistan, Amritpal challenges the theory of nationalism, and draws parallels between the idea of Sikh sovereignty and Hindu Rashtra. He even dresses like Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, calling him his “inspiration”.

A senior officer with the security establishment said, “While it is not yet time to press the panic button, these are not good signs. This is exactly how Bhindranwale rose. Although the external factors are not the same anymore and Punjab does not appear to have an appetite for extremist violence, one must remember what happened then. Bhindranwale had a prominent journalist killed. As police chased him and his men, his group mounted pressure. The government finally announced there was no evidence against Bhindranwale in the case. Following this, Bhindranwale became a hero.”

During the farmer protests of 2020-2021 against Central laws, Amritpal travelled from Dubai to India to support the cause. Clean shaven with short hair, the young man in his 20s looked as regular as any. When the farm laws were taken back by the government, he returned to Dubai.

In August 2022, he was back, this time sporting a flowing beard and a turban. Within a month, he took over a nascent pressure group, Waris Punjab De, started by actor-activist Deep Siddhu during the farm protests, and refashioned it as a pro-Khalistan outfit – his Dastar Bandi (turban-tying ceremony) was held in Rode, the ancestral village of Bhindranwale.

Sources in Punjab Police and the Union Home Ministry say there is no record of Amritpal having a radical past. Born in Jallupur Khera village of Baba Bakala division in Amritsar district, he migrated to Dubai in 2012 – he was 19 then – to work with his uncle in his transport business.

“There is no evidence to show that he was in any way associated with any radical movement in Dubai or elsewhere. He was until recently a Mona Sikh (a Sikh without beard and turban). That is why his transformation is puzzling. We suspect he is being propped up by some forces,” another officer said.

But neither the Punjab Police nor the Union government seem to have any clear idea on who, if any, is behind Amritpal’s rise and activities.

“He speaks fluent English and talks about nationhood and self-determination… He basically quotes from books of Sikh thinkers and draws from speeches of Bhindranwale. There is nothing original about him. But he speaks well and discusses issues to connect with people,” a Punjab officer said.

Sources point to his constant push towards religious purity which he says can resolve Punjab’s problems – not far from the Bhindranwale theme.

“He says Punjab youth are into drugs because they haven’t tasted Amrit or holy water (a tradition of baptism in Sikhism). He says the Centre is humiliating Sikhs because the Sikhs are weak; they are weak because they have not tasted Amrit. Since October last year, he has been hosting baptism ceremonies for the youth,” another officer said.

Sources said the rise of Amritpal could be attributed to the atmosphere of distrust created during the farmer protests and Punjab politics being in a state of flux.

“The idea of Khalistan was practically dead, but some elements in India and abroad have tried to take advantage… to fan radicalism and separatism… A large number of drone sightings and interceptions on the Punjab border is a sign that Pakistan is trying to fish in troubled waters by sending weapons,” a senior officer said.

“Amritpal is more visible in the media. He does not really have a significant popular support. His gatherings are not very large. But it is a problem that needs to be dealt with now rather than later,” the officer said.