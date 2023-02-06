Amrit Kaal gets an RSS-backed ‘indigenous model for international relations’, based on ancient texts

Under the guidance of the Sangh Parivar, a group of scholars from JNU and other universities have come together to establish an Institute that aims to devise an indigenous model of international relations based on India’s ancient texts, like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. The institute, Centre for Studies in International Relations (CSIR), was officially launched on Saturday by Sunil Ambekar, publicity in-charge, RSS.

“This institute is a result of four years of hard work, which began in 2019 and it is being launched now after a lot of trial and error. We have entered Amrit Kaal and it is important that we revisit the models we have been following. We need to look back, really, really far in the back [sic]. We are in a stage where we now have the aspiration to tell the world who we are, where we come from and how we think. The world looks at India for its spiritualism and how it can establish peace in the world,” Ambekar said at the launch, advising that India’s international relations must be guided by its cultural roots.

Those associated with the Institute said the inspiration for it actually came from Ambekar, who had been pushing for an Indian model of international relations in his interactions with scholars for years. The idea, they said, was to shed the dependence on Western philosophy of international relations, which was the only model available as of now. They said India’s ancient texts such as Ramayana and Mahabharata had ample guidance for formulating international relations models.

The launch of the institute was also addressed by Prof Aswini Mohapatra, Dean, School of International Studies, JNU; and Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), among others.

According to CSIR, it is an institution that “focuses on Indian cultural and civilisational linkages with the world”.

“It strives to address global challenges with the vision of a new India and intends to do so by drawing on philosophical insights, historical experience, and the rich heritage of India. Apart from encouraging an interdisciplinary approach to understanding the world of politics, the CSIR would facilitate scholarly engagement in theory-oriented studies and policy-relevant analysis. …above all, the CSIR aims to train and nurture young IR scholars on long-term issues concerning the historical, philosophical and axiological foundations of the Indic perspective,” the institute says about itself.

It says its mission is to “popularise the Indic perspective on International Relations in pursuit of achieving Swami Vivekananda’s vision of India as the Vishwa Guru”. It aims to harness “India’s knowledge tradition and ancient texts as a source of International Relations theory/concepts”; and conduct “foreign policy analysis with an emphasis on Cultural Diplomacy and Cultural Connectivity”.

Advertisement

Ambekar, while addressing the event, also emphasised the need for IR scholars to factor in technology and capital flows as major determinants of geopolitics in the modern world. He said scholars needed to ponder over the idea of sovereignty in an age where information technology is all pervasive. “Are we sovereign or half sovereign? If data is being used without permission, it is an affront to sovereignty,” he said.