HashtagPolitics | Where are Amrit Kaal, Acche Din: Oppn heat on LPG price hike

In the fourth such hike this year, the price of an LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 50 on June 6. A cylinder will now cost Rs 1,053 (non-subsidised) in Delhi, Rs 1,052.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,079 in Chennai and Rs 1,068.50 in Kolkata, depending on the VAT in different states.

The Congress’s women’s wing has been protesting across the country on the hike, and the party’s Youth Wing protested in front of Union Minister for Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani’s house on June 6. Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders have also been protesting in Telangana the last two days.

Leaders took to Twitter to criticise the BJP for the price rise, using the party’s catchphrases “Acche Din” and “Amrit Kaal”.

“Thanking” PM Narendra Modi for “showering the people of India with all his love, yet again”, the Trinamool Congress said in a tweet: “In Modi ji’s ‘Amrit Kaal’, suffering does not stop. And the PM? DOES NOT CARE!”

🔺 Domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder prices increased by ₹50/cylinder. Mr. @narendramodi showering the people of India with all his love, yet again! In Modi ji’s ‘Amrit Kaal’, suffering does not stop. And the PM? DOES NOT CARE! https://t.co/oAHZtI1I9c — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 6, 2022

Amrit Kaal is a term repeatedly referenced by the BJP to talk about its policies and rule.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, currently fighting a row over remarks regarding Goddess Kali, also tweeted on the price hike: “Waking up to Amrit Kaal.”

Waking up to Amrit Kaal. LPG cylinder prices hiked by ₹50 per cylinder – 3rd hike in past 2 months. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 6, 2022

TRS leader K T Rama Rao said in a tweet: “#AchheDin Aa Gaye Badhai Ho (The good days have come, Congratulations)… An increase again of ₹50 Modi Ji’s Gift to all Indian Households.”

#AchheDin Aa Gaye 👏 Badhai Ho #LPG over ₹1050 👇 An increase again of ₹50 Modi Ji’s Gift to all Indian Households👍 https://t.co/BknwJ2zNfi — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 6, 2022

TRS social media handles have been using the hashtag ‘LPG loot’. In a video shared by Rao, a group of women are hitting cylinders using utensils. In an apparent reference to the Modi government asking people to beat utensils to show gratitude to healthcare workers during the Covid lockdown, the caption said: “Modi ji , you like Ghanti Bajao (ring the bell), They are doing it for you to roll back.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the hike was another example of the government “mismanaging the economy”. In a June 6 tweet, sharing a graphic that talked about inflation, he said: “Headlines Managed. Economy Mismanaged.”

Headlines Economy

Managed Mismanaged pic.twitter.com/mF9SHvrDCz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 6, 2022

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “The government is bulldozing people’s budget through inflation.”

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय बाजार में कच्चे तेल की कीमतों में लगातार गिरावट आ रही है लेकिन सरकार रसोई गैस की कीमतें बढ़ाती जा रही है। ➡️ आज फिर LPG सिलेंडर के दाम 50 रुपए बढ़ा दिए गए। ➡️ 5 किलो वाले सिलेंडर की कीमत भी 18 रुपये बढ़ा दी गई। जनता के बजट पर महंगाई का बुलडोजर चला रही है सरकार! https://t.co/3YyRzfSr3T — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 6, 2022

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of double standards, saying that while it spoke of “welfare of the poor at its national executive meeting”, it was imposing a five per cent “Gabbar Singh Tax (GST)” on flour, cereals, curd and paneer, adding that it “broke the back of the poor-middle class” with the LPG hike.

भाजपा व उसके पूंजीपति मित्रों के जनता से लूट-लूट कर खाने के दांत कुछ और हैं, दिखाने के कुछ और कार्यकारिणी बैठक में “गरीब कल्याण” बोलकर पिछले 2-3 दिनों में आटा, अनाज, दही, पनीर पर 5% गब्बर सिंह टैक्स (GST) लगा दिया आज रसोई गैस पर 50 रु और बढ़ा कर गरीब-मध्य वर्ग की कमर तोड़ दी — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 6, 2022

Congress MP Mallikharjun Kharge tweeted: “Modi ji, your govt has squeezed the life out of Indians with price hikes, inflation & heavy taxes. Please accept your failures & chart a recourse for real ‘Acche Din’. BJP and its bourgeois friends have something else to eat by looting from the public, something else to show.”

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole said: “The new slogan of the Modi government is `Na Khaane Dunga aur Na Pakane Dunga (Won’t let you eat and won’t let you cook either).”

Protesting outside Irani’s house, Youth Congress national president Srinivas B V said: “When Smriti Irani was in the Opposition, she used to take to the streets even on a minimum fuel price hike. But now, when there is all-round inflation, she is silent.”

At a press conference, party spokesperson Ragini Nayak cited media reports which claimed that 3.59 crore customers could not afford a refill in 2021-22. “The Prime Minister, who once talked about showing red eyes to China, will show red eyes to inflation, the country is waiting for it,” Nayak said.

In a June 6 tweet, the party’s women’s wing linked the hike to the felling of the Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra. “Another Rs 50 hike in LPG Gas Cylinder! Is this the cost of toppling the Maharashtra Government?”.

Y Satish Reddy, the social media convener of the TRS shared a cartoon showing a man carrying an LPG cylinder on a bike as well as firewood on a cycle. He captioned it: “the cost of ‘Achhe Din’.

A day after LPG prices were hiked, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said gas prices cannot be looked at in isolation and that fuel prices have been held steady despite volatility in international oil markets.

(With inputs from PTI)