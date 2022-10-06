Breaking down Amit Shah’s 42,000 death toll for Valley militancy

Addressing his first ever rally in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday launched an attack on the “three families” that have controlled Kashmir for 70 years, and said about 42,000 people have been killed in J&K due to terrorism since the start of militancy in 1990.

“Who is responsible for the deaths of these 42,000 people? The three families, who ruled Kashmir for 70 years, are responsible,” he said, in a reference to the Abdullahs, the Muftis and the Gandhis.

A look at the casualty data from the government since the start of the militancy:

1990- 2001: A fact sheet published by the Ministry of External Affairs on Jammu and Kashmir in 2002 notes that between 1990 and December 1, 2001, there were 5,178 militant-related activities in the the erstwhile state, leading to the killing of 9,718 civilians, 3,053 security forces, 14,356 terrorists and 2,358 foreign militants.

In this period, the highest number of civilian deaths were in the year 1996, at 1,336. The highest number of terrorists – 2,020 – were killed in 2001.

2002: 1,008 civilians, 453 security personnel and 1,707 terrorists killed.

2002-2004: According to an MHA annual report for the year 2004, the number of civilians killed were 994 (2002-2003) and 753 (2003-2004); the number of security forces killed were 433 (2002-2003) and 326 (2003-04); terrorists killed were 1,536 (2002-2003) and 1,491 (2003-2004).

2004-2009: A Ministry of Home Affairs annual report, for the year 2009 to 2010, put the total number of civilians killed in the years since the start of the militancy in the Valley at 13,775, and security forces at 4,690.

Between 2004 and 2009, the number of civilians killed was 1,980; the number of special forces killed was 870; and the number of terrorists killed was 3,534.

2010: In 2010, the security forces, civilians and terrorists killed were 69, 47 and 232 respectively.

2011: 33 security personnel, 31 civilians and 100 terrorists killed.

2012: 15 security personnel, 15 civilians and 72 terrorists killed.

2013 to 2017: During this period, 301 security personnel, 115 civilians and 648 terrorists died.

Uptil 2020: An annual report from 2020 noted that since the advent of militancy in J&K in the 1990s till that year, 14,091 civilians and 5,356 security forces personnel had lost their lives.

Since Abrogation: An Express report last year on the basis of data provided by the MHA in Parliament, said that between May 2014 and August 5, 2019, when J&K’s special status was scrapped – a period of 63 months – 177 civilians died in attacks in the erstwhile state.