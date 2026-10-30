Amit Shah’s big promise for UP: UCC if BJP returns to power

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said the party would roll out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttar Pradesh if the party returns to power in the Assembly elections next year.

“This time, when the government comes to power, UCC will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh. UCC has already been implemented in many states. If you form the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, we will implement UCC in Uttar Pradesh,” Shah told party colleagues at the daylong UP BJP state executive committee meeting here.

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Earlier, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary cast the coming poll battle as a decisive fight between “vinash aur vikas” (destruction and development) and “jatiwad aur rashtrawad” (casteism and nationalism). Chaudhary has requested party colleagues not to be defensive and urged them to respond to the Opposition with facts.

The daylong summit is being held ahead to draw up a roadmap in the run-up to the elections. The entire UP government Cabinet, BJP office-bearers from the state, and regional and district units have been invited to the meeting, where Shah is the chief guest.

“The Opposition has no neeti, niyat or neta (policy, intent, leader),” reads Chaudhary’s speech, which was distributed to those attending the meeting before it began. Instead of discussions on “facts, policies and public interest”, the Opposition was currently creating confusion, levelling baseless allegations, and using unparliamentary words, the speech reads.

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“Recently, Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) used highly objectionable words for the Prime Minister’s father. This is their character. The politics of the Samajwadi Party, the Congress, and other parties is dependent on negative allegations,” Chaudhary says in the speech.

Chaudhary says that anti-national forces are conspiring to destabilise the country. “A conspiracy is being done to spread hatred in the country by misleading youths using foreign funding. The Opposition has only one job: conspiring using negative language on social media,” he says.

Appeal for self-introspection

Chaudhary has urged party colleagues to introspect on four points ahead of the Assembly polls. “Are we active at every booth; are our booth committees functioning regularly; are our office-bearers executing their responsibilities; and are our mandal, regional, and district-level office bearers among people?”

The party has appealed to workers to reach out to every section, from the “upper castes” to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the backward and most backward classes, farmers, youth, and women.

Chaudhary, in his speech, has urged party leaders to maintain dialogue with workers and listen more to them than speak.