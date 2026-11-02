‘Pull up your socks’: Shah’s message to NCP leaders amid internal discord

A delegation of senior NCP leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah late Sunday night, seeking his intervention in the party’s organisational affairs amid growing discontent over the functioning of Deputy Chief Minister and party chief Sunetra Pawar and her son, Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar.

“While the issue of lack of collective leadership within the party was discussed, it was told to them that the NCP leaders need to ensure smooth functioning of the party,” an NCP leader privy to the discussions said.

Shah is learnt to have told the leaders to “pull up their socks”, pointing out that the weakening of the NCP organisation was affecting the functioning of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.