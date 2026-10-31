Amit Shah’s message to UP BJP workers: ‘Throw your resentment in the Gomti’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday asked party workers in Uttar Pradesh to set aside their differences and concerns, saying they should “throw away” their “disappointment and resentment in the Gomti river” and work till the votes are counted in next year’s Assembly elections to ensure the party returns to power for the third straight term.

“Aap logon ke mann main jo bhi nirasha, narazgi hai, use yahan se jaate samay Gomti mein daal kar jaiye. Ekjut rehna hai. Kai baar mann mein jo socha jaata hai wah haasil nahi hota hai (Whatever disappointment or resentment you have in your hearts, throw them away in the Gomti when you leave. We must remain united. Often, things we wish for do not turn out the way we had hoped),” Shah told BJP workers and regional leaders at the party’s state executive meeting here.

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While many in the party might not have received any posts or reward for their work, the BJP had carried out the “maximum adjustment” in UP to ensure they were accommodated in government bodies and organisations, Shah added.

Also Read | Alliance or revival? Why Congress faces a deep dilemma in Uttar Pradesh

The Home Minister’s remarks come at a time when several regional leaders have expressed discontent with sections of the party leadership and the state administration during a feedback exercise this month, alleging they were often neglected. At a meeting chaired by BJP national president Nitin Nabin in Varanasi earlier this month, a party leader said allotting election tickets and ministerial berths to “outsiders” might be “acceptable”, but accommodating them in senior organisational posts “makes it difficult for dedicated workers to work with them”.

Following the disappointing results in the recent Legislative Council elections, in which the Opposition Samajwadi Party won five of the 11 seats at stake, sections in the BJP said worker disappointment was among the factors that prevented the ruling party from improving its performance compared to the last MLC polls.

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Plan of action for workers

In his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoked former Deputy PM L K Advani, saying, “Advani ji often said political priorities can change, but the party’s values, ideals, and ideology can never change. BJP workers follow the same ideology and work with complete dedication without concern for personal honour or insult.”

State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary urged party workers to introspect on four points in the run-up to the Assembly elections. “Are we active at every booth; are our booth committees functioning regularly; are our office-bearers executing their responsibilities; and are our mandal, regional, and district-level office bearers among people?”

Chaudhary urged party leaders, including legislators, to maintain dialogue with workers and listen more to them than speak. Emphasising the need for strong coordination between the government and the party, Chaudhary appealed to MPs, MLAs, and MLCs to keep up the dialogue with the organisation.

“The BJP’s real capital is its workers, not power,” said the state BJP chief, adding that for the leadership the “top priority” was the “respect of workers” who had been with the party through adversity. Chaudhary said the BJP “stands firm like a tree” because of the dedication of such workers.

“The party will take every step in the next few weeks to reach out to workers and pacify them if they harbour any disappointment. This exercise will be completed before the elections are announced,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Tabling the political resolution of the meeting, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya appealed to BJP workers to rise above their “personal aspirations and differences” and prepare for the electoral battle. “Jaiye sab kuchh bhool, har Vidhan Sabha mein khilaiye kamal ka phool (Forget everything else and focus on making the lotus bloom in every Assembly constituency),” Maurya said. The coordination between MPs, MLAs, and organisational workers would lay the foundation of a historic victory for the BJP, he added.

Praise for Adityanath

Shah, meanwhile, targeted the SP and the Congress. While the Congress would not come to power in the next three decades under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the SP had not won any election under its president Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said. When Akhilesh won the 2012 election, his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was the leader in charge, the minister added.

Recalling the firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990, Shah said the voters of UP would never forgive the SP for it. Mulayam Singh Yadav was the CM at the time.

Shah praised Adityanath, saying the CM’s performance was “200% more” than the work the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party had done in the past. The state receives investments and has succeeded in creating jobs because the government had improved the law-and-order situation in the state, the minister said. UP was also ahead of others in the implementation of the Narendra Modi government’s welfare schemes, he said.

Chaudhary, in his speech, cast the 2027 poll battle as a decisive fight between “vinash aur vikas” (destruction and development) as well as “jatiwad aur rashtrawad” (casteism and nationalism). Chaudhary requested party colleagues not to be “defensive” and urged them to respond to the Opposition with facts.

“The Opposition has no neeti, niyat, or neta (policy, intent, leader),” said the state BJP president. Instead of discussions on “facts, policies and public interest”, the Opposition was “creating confusion, levelling baseless allegations, and using unparliamentary language”, he said.

“Recently, the Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) used highly objectionable words for the Prime Minister’s father. This is their character. The politics of the Samajwadi Party, the Congress, and other parties is dependent on negative allegations,” Chaudhary said.