An amigo from Mexico: The President who wants PM Modi in a peace panel

As far as it is known, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador mentioned Narendra Modi before Wednesday for his high ranking in Internet polls, noting that he stood second only to the Indian Prime Minister.

Just two years into his first term, Modi had a very successful tour of Mexico, where he was photographed being driven personally to a restaurant for a vegetarian dinner by then president Enrique Penna Nieto.

On Wednesday, Obrador indicated Mexico held Modi in much higher regard. The President said he is planning to submit a written proposal to the UN to create a commission for “promotion of world truce” for a period of five years, which should include Pope Francis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the Indian PM.

“The three of them must meet and soon present a proposal to stop wars everywhere, and reach an agreement to seek truce for at least five years, so that governments around the world can dedicate themselves to supporting their people,” Obrador told MSN, adding that such truce could help reach peace in Taiwan, Israel and Palestine. He made a special appeal to China, Russia and the United States to heed his words.

Several BJP leaders, including Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, said Obrador’s remarks showed the high regard in which the world held Modi and his leadership.

Popularly known by his initials Amlo, Obrador came to power in 2018 as head of a three-party coalition, dislodging a party that had been in power for almost seven decades, winning 53% of the vote share. He was the first Leftist head of Mexico since the 1990s.

He cast himself as an anti-establishment candidate (quite like Modi himself), against what he called the “power mafia”, the BBC reported. He made promises to wipe out corruption and combat crime and poverty.

Since then, Obrador has been lauded for increasing scholarships for students, introducing welfare schemes for the elderly, and undertaking legislations for wage increase.

In April this year, four years into his six-year term, Obrador called a referendum, asking people to vote on whether they wanted him to step down or continue. “To give people a chance to remove him from office”, had been one of his promises after coming to power, according to the BBC. The turnout was only around 19%, but more than 90% of the voters backed Obrador.

Critics saw the referendum as a move by Obrador to stay on in power after his term ends, as Mexico has a one-term policy. There were some protests against the legality of the referendum.

A big blip in Obrador’s highly popular reign has been his handling of Covid-19. He refused to implement mass testing, calling it a waste of money, and said companies should not require Covid tests for employees. Many believe the death toll in the country is much higher than the official figures.

As far as the UN goes, Obrador had a grand proposal for it last year as well. In November 2021, when Mexico was heading the UN Security council, Obrador had proposed a global plan to support 750 million people who live on less than $2 a day, to be financed largely by wealthy individuals and corporations.