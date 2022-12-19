Amid ‘loyalists’ vs ‘outsiders’ debate, BJP backs Horatti for Legislative Council chairman post

Amid displeasure within a section of the Karnataka BJP unit over offering the Legislative Council chairman post to an “outsider”, the saffron party Monday reiterated that Basavaraj Horatti will be its nominee for the office.

Veteran politician Horatti resigned from the Janata Dal (Secular) last year to join the BJP.

The decision of Horatti’s nomination was conveyed Monday to BJP MLCs, who held a meeting at Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha where the winter session is underway. BJP Leader of Council, Kota Srinivas Poojari, reportedly said the decision to nominate Horatti was taken by the party high command and senior leaders have also accepted the same.

BJP MLC and general secretary N Ravikumar told The Indian Express that the party has backed Horatti and all members will comply with the decision. “There might be different views but all have accepted the final decision made by the party,” he added.

However, some in the party have expressed their displeasure over the decision.

Horatti was a part of the Janata Dal (Secular) since its formation in 1999. Before that, Horatti was associated with the erstwhile Janata Dal. An eight-time MLC since 1980, Horatti, 73, was an important Lingayat face of the JD(S). Barring his first election, which he won as an Independent, Horatti had always been either a Janata Dal or a JD(S) candidate. He is the longest-serving member of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Horatti resigned from the chairman’s post and the House last year in March and joined the BJP. He was re-elected to the Council in June last year on a BJP ticket.

According to a BJP source, “Horatti joined the BJP after a few leaders in the party assured him of the chairman’s post in the Council. Some party leaders were displeased with the decision to choose Horatti over loyal workers who served the party for decades.”

A BJP leader requesting anonymity said, “It was Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar who backed the entry of Horatti but state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel was not happy with the assurance of giving the chairman’s post to Horatti.”

Meanwhile, Horatti Monday said he has been asked by the party to file his nomination Tuesday. The BJP candidate is expected to win the election comfortably, as the party has 40 members in the 75-member House.

However, the fact that Horatti would replace Raghunath Rao Malkapure, who comes from the Kuruba community, has created further consternation in the saffron camp. Some feel that replacing Malkapure would send a wrong signal to the Kuruba community ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

Malkapure, 63, is reportedly expecting a ticket from Vijayapura in the next Assembly election or a cabinet portfolio.

The resignation of former minister KS Eshwarappa from the cabinet earlier this year over his alleged involvement in the suicide of a civil contractor had dented Kuruba representation in the government. While Eshwarappa’s supporters have been demanding his re-induction into the cabinet, the party is yet to take a decision.

Asked about Kuruba representation, Malkapure said he believes that the BJP will provide enough representation to leaders from the Kuruba community.