Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Amid Himachal cabinet expansion talks, 40 MLAs summoned to Rajasthan

The newly elected MLAs will reportedly take part in the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra alongside Rahul Gandhi.

New Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed as he arrives to assume charge of the office, in Shimla, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)
The wait for cabinet expansion in Himachal Pradesh will get longer as all 40 Congress MLAs have been summoned to Rajasthan. As per officials, the newly elected MLAs will be taking part in the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra alongside Rahul Gandhi.

“The MLAs will be visiting Rajasthan. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is crucial for democracy. As Himachal MLAs will take part, the Yatra will send out an important message. The leaders are likely to visit in the coming 1-2 days as the plans are being drawn,” said Naresh Chauhan, Himachal Congress vice-president.

Also Read |Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: ‘On track to implement OPS in first Cabinet meeting’

The proposed Rajasthan visit is likely to impact equations as it comes at a time when all eyes are on the cabinet expansion and legislators are lobbying for a cabinet post.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was appointed chief minister when Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh had openly staked claim to the throne. The party wasted no time in announcing a CM face and administering the oath to prevent any backchannel conversations between MLAs. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri too had been vying for the post. However, both Pratibha and Agnihotri combined did not have the number of MLAs needed.

Also Read |Didn’t have any ideology issue with BJP but Cong has vision: Himachal’s youngest MLA

While Sukhu has the support of a majority of the 40 MLAs, the cabinet formation will play a key role in the stability of the government. Vikramadtiya Singh, who had openly supported Pratibha Singh’s CM bid, is likely to get a position within the ministry.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 11:57:10 am
