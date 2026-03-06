Amid DMK, Congress poll deal, why Stalin, Rahul bonhomie suffers a chill

(As Tamil Nadu gears up for the Assembly polls, every week, Arun Janardhanan decodes the electoral trends, political signals, and campaign moves shaping the contest.)

After weeks of tense negotiations that appeared headed toward a rupture at one point, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress have finalised their seat-sharing agreement for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections slated next month, with the DMK agreeing to allot 28 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha berth to its junior ally.

While the alliance was rescued at the last moment, something more intimate appears to have been damaged: the warmth between DMK supremo and Chief Minister M K Stalin and top Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

For nearly seven years, the DMK-Congress partnership in Tamil Nadu carried a rare emotional surplus, the sense of a “natural alliance” bound not just by seat arithmetic but also by a certain language of comradeship.

That language faltered in the weeks of uneasy negotiations, not because the Congress asked for more seats or more sway in the power structure, but because some of Rahul’s loyalists – and the ecosystem around them – appeared to be clueless about how to approach a key ally of the Opposition INDIA bloc, arguably its last standing pillar in the South, without turning it into a bruising exercise in public.

To understand why this rupture matters, it helps to begin with Stalin himself – the “friendly Chief Minister” whose politics is often conducted less like a command post and more like a living room. His vocabulary is unusually domestic: “my dear”, “my own”, “my brother”, even “my beloved comrade”. He hosts leaders warmly, bringing them home, sharing meals, introducing them to family. A DMK insider quips he treats fellow CMs or ex-CMs like “distant relatives” – Pinarayi Vijayan and Arvind Kejriwal, among others – even insisting that warmth in etiquette need not dilute ideological conviction.

This is not accidental. Tamil Nadu’s political tradition is steeped in family-centric address, from DMK founder C N Annadurai’s “anbu thambigale (beloved brothers)” and long-serving late CM M Karunanidhi’s “udan pirappukale (beloved siblings)” to AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran’s “blood” metaphors for fans who needed emotion, not governance charts.

In Tamil political communication, intimacy is not a weakness, it is a method. The state has a culture where domestic titles – “machaan”, “anna”, “thambi” – function as political glue, collapsing distance and creating belonging. Stalin inherited that grammar and refined it for the INDIA era: a Dravidian leader speaking the language of kinship to keep a coalition intact.

The alliance with the Congress, in that sense, was not merely strategic. It had the texture of a relationship. Stalin referred to Rahul as “my own brother”. He even publicly narrated a private phone habit: Stalin sometimes referred to Rahul as “sir”, and Rahul corrected him and demanded “brother”. It is the kind of story leaders do not tell unless they want the audience to feel that the relationship is real.

This is why the latest episode is not just another election-time negotiation story. It is a story about a collapse of tone – or breaking of an emotional instrument that Stalin actually uses as a political tool.

When it comes to Stalin’s personal demeanour, there is also a criticism that it does not automatically translate into administrative discipline. Stalin the Opposition leader was stronger than Stalin the CM. Stalin is accessible and empathetic in a way his father Karunanidhi and late CM Jayalalithaa were not, but the system’s nuts and bolts are not tightened. Or in bureaucratic language, there is no fear. If something goes wrong, nobody is held accountable under the Stalin regime. In the absence of real accountability, crises do not remain isolated; they become a feature.

This matters in the DMK-Congress alliance story because the same “softness” that makes Stalin a relatable politician also makes him vulnerable on two fronts simultaneously: bureaucrats and police operating without oversight, and allies mistaking warmth for weakness.

The DMK-led government has been facing friction from multiple sides – governance, policing, alliance management. However, with the AIADMK-led Opposition remaining fragmented, the DMK still looks electorally steady. That steadiness is what has made the Congress’s public posturing “unnecessary and insulting” to the DMK.

The Congress’s organisational anxieties are real. Its footprint in Tamil Nadu has shrunk over a decade, and its cadre morale often depends on something more tangible than the romance of an “ideological partnership”: local body seats, representation in state boards, visibility in governance. Even the demand for dignity is not, by itself, unfair. In coalition politics, respect is a currency.

However, instead of placing their concerns in structured negotiations – the format Stalin is known to prefer – a section of Congress leaders close to Rahul carried them into the public arena.

Lok Sabha MP and All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Manickam Tagore’s remarks, laced with grievance and warning, reframed a political request as confrontation, suggesting that the Congress had borne the “burden of the DMK’s past mistakes” and would respond in the same tone if respect was not returned.

The comments made by Praveen Chakravarthy, head of the Congress’ data analytics wing, on Tamil Nadu’s debt – made during sensitive alliance talks and soon after his meeting with actor-politician Vijay – were also perceived less as economic critique than as political signalling.

Then came the AICC’s Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar’s suggestion that the Congress was also speaking to other players, reinforcing in DMK circles a growing impression that the alliance itself was being used as leverage.

The irony remains that Stalin is, by temperament, seen as an “accommodating ally”. He has repeatedly shown that he likes to bind ties rather than snap them.

But the Congress’s public language forced Stalin into something he is not naturally built for: open hardening of stance. He outright rejected “power sharing”. He had to draw lines loudly because the other side’s demand was being amplified loudly.

This was the moment where the Rahul-Stalin warmth appeared to have taken a hit – not necessarily through a formal rupture, but through a quieter emotional withdrawal. Not because Rahul himself demanded something impossible, but because the people perceived as close to him spoke like hard negotiators, turning a stable alliance into a televised quarrel. In coalition politics, leaders do not only share seats, they protect each other’s stature. When a partner is publicly cornered, he learns a lesson: next time, put less of your heart on the table.

There is a moral dimension to it: Mahatma Gandhi’s old insistence that “means are ends in the making”. If you seek organisational space by publicly questioning an ally’s legitimacy, you may gain a few seats on paper but lose the intimacy that makes future negotiations smooth.

What the DMK leadership has also been discussing actively in recent weeks is what they describe as an “indifferent Rahul Gandhi”. In a state where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit frequently, Rahul has not been seen much.

Since the DMK-led alliance’s sweep of the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul has barely visited the state. In fact, he did not even return to the state to thank its voters – something DMK leaders quietly mention, almost like a private grievance within a family. The only visit he made was a private one recently, but not to meet his party leaders or allies.

And Stalin, of all leaders, is a man for whom intimacy is not a sentimental value – it is political capital. Tamil Nadu’s language of politics has always known that affection can be a form of authority. “Anbu thambigale” is not just a greeting; it is a claim on the listener’s emotional side. Stalin modernised that claim for coalition politics with the INDIA bloc. He offered the Congress something it lacks in much of the country: not just seats, but belonging.

This week’s lesson is that belonging can be broken not just by ideology or demands, but even by tone. The alliance is intact. The photo-ops will continue. But the music that used to play behind it all – the Stalin-Rahul camaraderie – has, for now, gone silent. And in politics, silence after warmth is rarely neutral. It is a warning.