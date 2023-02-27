Amid Amritpal firestorm, SIT’s Kotkapura report helps AAP deflect heat to Badals

The 7,000-page chargesheet filed in a Faridkot district court on February 24 by the ADGP LK Yadav-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the October 2015 Kotkapura firing case has brought Badals back into the eye of the sacrilege storm that was set off in Punjab during the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP government.

This is the fourth SIT in the case, which was constituted by the then Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government on May 7, 2021, one month after the chargesheet submitted by the previous SIT’s IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh was quashed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

For the sacrilege incidents during June-October 2015 in Faridkot’s Kotkapura, the current SIT’s chargesheet indicts SAD president and former Punjab home minister Sukhbir Badal and the then Punjab police chief Sumedh Singh Saini as “masterminds of conspiracy for illegal and excess use of force to conceal inaction of state on a series of three sacrilege incidents in the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala (theft of the Guru Granth Sahib) and Bargari villages (affixing of derogatory poster opposite the wall of Bargari gurdwara and scattering of pages from the Guru Granth Sahib near the gurdwara site).

The chargesheet, filed in 17 parts, also blames the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal “as a facilitator” in “executing the conspiracy”, for which the SIT indicts several senior police officers including ex-IG Param Raj Umranangal, then DIG Amar Singh Chahal, then Faridkot SSP Sukhmander Singh Mann, and ex-SSP Moga Charanjit Singh Sharma. It also indicts then Kotkapura SHO Gurdeep Singh for alleged distortion and concealment of facts.

The SIT’s action has heated up politics in the state over the sacrilege episode again. CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann did not lose any time in going after Badals following the filing of the chargesheet, saying “It exposed the faces of the accused and conspirators of Kotkapura firing incident. The sentiments of crores of people will be soothed. We stand by the promise of ensuring justice. Whether a minister or his aide, law is one for all. Truth can never be hidden.”

CM Mann’s prompt reaction came even as the AAP government has been reeling under the charges of being ineffective against Khalistani elements as hundreds of supporters of a radical leader Amritpal Singh overran the Ajnala police station near Amritsar on February 23.

The Congress has not commented on the SIT’s move so far, despite the fact that it was formed by the party-led government.

Advertisement

The BJP, which has now broken up with its oldest ally SAD, also did not issue any statements on the SIT’s chargesheet. When asked for comment, state BJP’s chief spokesperson Anil Sarin merely said, “Law will take its own course and I believe that there should be no political vendetta of any type.”

Crying foul, Sukhbir Badal has however dismissed the SIT’s action as “vendetta politics” while maintaining that he has full faith in the judiciary. “This is a brazenly politically-motivated act of the Aam Aadmi Party government. Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had already announced the decision before protesters who have been staging a sit-in at Behbal Kalan. They had stated that they will get our names added in the report when they had gone to address these protesters,” Sukhbir alleged.

Also Read | Tavleen Singh writes: Waging war against India

The SAD chief also said, “Seven years have passed since the incident happened. The previous Congress government and the current AAP dispensation have just one aim of targeting the Badal family and this is what they have been doing. We have full faith in the judiciary. Earlier, Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh’s report had also mentioned our names and everyone knows what happened after. The high court had quashed that report. This is a false and fabricated case and it will meet the same fate as that of Kunwar Vijay Partap’s report.”

Advertisement

The SAD has planned to fight the case legally, alleging that the AAP government was trying to “hide its failures” on the law and order front that was reflected, the party said, in the “total breakdown of the state machinery” in the incident of storming of the Ajnala police station. The party stated that the Mann government was also trying to “divert” public attention from the “constitutional crisis” created in the state due to its conflict with the Governor.

Since 2015, the sacrilege case has been haunting Punjab politics. The then incumbent SAD-BJP combine had pulled off an unprecedented feat in the 2012 Assembly polls when it retained power bucking the trend of alternate governments in the state.

The SAD’s popularity was however severely dented following the sacrilege incidents, which was manifested in the elections to the 117-member state Assembly in 2017, when the party could win just 15 seats and the BJP 3.

The SAD parted ways with the BJP in September 2020 amid the statewide protests against the BJP-led Centre’s now-repealed farm laws. The 2022 Assembly polls saw the worst performance by the SAD, which, contesting it in alliance with the BSP, could garner just 3 seats.

A day after the SIT’s chargesheet, CM Mann, while addressing a gathering at Patrewala in Fazilka district, warned SAD patron Parkash Badal that he would face the consequences of “whatever he had done out of blind love for his son (Sukhbir)”, vowing to deliver justice in the sacrilege case while asserting what a government’s role was if it could not ensure justice for “our holy Guru Granth Sahib even in Punjab”.

Advertisement

“They got the sacred pages of the Guru Granth Sahib scattered in the streets. I had said that if we get the power to make decisions, we will get justice done in the case. If we are not able to get justice in our own Punjab, then what is the government’s role in good governance,” the CM said.

Mann also took potshots at Sukhbir, saying “He used to say that they will rule for 25 years… Now look at the seats you have won in the Assembly.”

Advertisement

While the SAD leaders have claimed that they will fight the SIT’s chargesheet in people’s court too, the Bargari Insaaf Morcha has hailed its indictment of Badals. This Morcha has been sitting on an indefinite dharna at the Behbal Kalan firing site (where police had on October 14, 2015 opened fire at villagers protesting against the sacrilege incidents, killing two of them) in Kotkapura since December 16, 2021.

Launched by Sukhraj Singh Niamiwala — son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, one of the victims of the Behbal Kalan firing case — the Morcha has been backed by various panthic organisations. Soon after the SIT filed the chargesheet, Sukhraj said they will hold a meeting in the coming days to “decide whether to lift the dharna or not because government has indicted Badals and many police officers involved in the sacrilege incidents which previous governments hadn’t dared to do”.