Amid alliance talks with the MVA, Prakash Ambedkar plays mind games by baiting Pawar

Plotting a return to power ever since it was torpedoed by a breakaway faction of the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) may have hit a stumbling block in Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar.

The Dalit leader and grandson of B R Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar may have shut the doors for himself within an MVA that is trying to expand its voter base, by claiming that the NCP president Sharad Pawar is with the BJP. But given his unpredictable nature and policy of going slow on electoral matters, this could also be Ambedkar testing waters by keeping all parties on tenterhooks.

The MVA, which is currently a coalition of the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena (UBT), is Pawar’s brainchild. It was his initiative after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls that had brought the Congress, the NCP and the then united Shiv Sena together, to form the state government, relegating the largest party in the state, the BJP, to the Opposition benches.

Although the MVA government lasted for just 2.5 years, the MVA has retained its banner, despite periodic bickering.

Prakash Ambedkar and Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction still within the MVA, share a cordial relationship. But Ambedkar’s acceptance within the MVA depends on Pawar’s consent. Ambedkar will have to bury old differences and bitterness to make a new beginning with Pawar, if he is seriously considering a long-lasting partnership within the MVA, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

And now, the NCP is upset. As state NCP president Jayant Patil said, “People of Maharashtra know Pawar, his work and his ideology. We don’t need certificates from anyone.”

Ambedkar said, “Wait and watch. At this moment the VBA has taken a call to work with the Shiv Sena (UBT). We want all like minded parties to unite.” What he leaves unexplained is how he would resolve his long-standing differences with Pawar.

Known for his candid speeches, Ambedkar has always chalked out his own roadmap, going solo in almost all elections. Winning seats in Lok Sabha and Assembly polls doesn’t often appear to be in his calculations. He draws satisfaction from the vote share that the VBA has been garnering over the years. In 2019, it polled 37,43,560 (6.92 per cent) votes in the Lok Sabha, and 25,23,583 (4.58 per cent) in the state Assembly.

But that is not all. The VBA played spoilsport for the Congress-NCP in 12 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats, helping the then BJP-Shiv Sena alliance to win those. Out of the 288 seats in the Assembly, it played spoilsport in 32 seats for the Congress-NCP and 12 seats for the Shiv Sena-BJP.

Although Ambedkar has irked the NCP by attacking Pawar, insiders in the VBA said, “If they can call us the BJP’s B team, then so can we.” He was referring to the fact that while the VBA has never tied up with the BJP, right after the 2019 Assembly elections, the NCP had suo motu declared its support to the BJP in government formation in Maharashtra, before suddenly changing tack to plot the NDA’s downfall in the state. In between, amid much drama, a faction of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar had even struck an alliance with the BJP, to form an albeit short-lived government. And not only that. PM Modi and Pawar share a cordial relationship.

Congress state unit president Nana Patole, who these days feels alienated by the Shiv Sena (UBT) for not adequately consulting them on new allies, said, “Without any formal proposal, how can we proceed for a tie-up with the VBA?”

The VBA wants to test the waters in the BMC polls, and is also looking for a partnership that is mutually acceptable. On the other hand, after the split within the party, Thackeray needs new alliance partners to strengthen his own voter base. At the same time, he wants to ensure that the NCP doesn’t emerge as the number one party in Maharashtra.

But unpredictability is a constant in Ambedkar’s politics. He says he won’t allow anyone to take him or his party for granted, implying that the VBA and the Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance is for the BMC polls.

Perhaps in this vein, Ambedkar also made a comment that has shaken the Opposition parties in the state, when he appeared to justify PM Modi’s use of central agencies to pin down political opponents, in what could be a casual remark, just as it could be his strategy to keep the other parties guessing,

Don’t link it [his comment on Modi’s use of agencies] to alliances or politics, he warned. “What I meant was that to hold on to the seat of power after two terms, Modi’s use of central agencies within the permissible legal framework, to keep rivals on the backfoot, is justified. In a democracy, he is using all the available tools.”

As always, Ambedkar, who has been a staunch critic of the RSS/BJP, threw yet another googly at his potential alliance partners, when he said, “In politics, we are not each other’s enemies. We fight on ideological differences. If the BJP gives up the Manusmriti, we can talk with them too.”