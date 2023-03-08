From news collage T-shirt to flagging Amritpal, ‘threats’ to Moosewala father, Warring turns heat on Mann govt

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC)’s president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was the centre of attraction in the Punjab Assembly when he came to the House to attend its sitting Monday during the ongoing Budget Session.

Warring’s T-shirt was imprinted on both sides with a collage of various news stories, ranging from protests and police lathicharge on agitating unemployed youth to alleged threats to Moosewala’s father etc, all published in the Punjabi newspapers. Before heading for the Assembly, he even posted his pictures in this T-shirt on social media, tweeting that “Each and every Punjabi feels that the law & order situation of the state have collapsed but @PunjabGovtIndia continues to disregard facts. Punjab police failed to act against those who attacked its senior officials. @INCPunjab MLAs have sworn to be people’s voice at the Vidhan Sabha.”

Warring followed it up with another tweet stating: “Raised key issues concerning Punjab during the Zero hour of the Vidhan Sabha session. Sidhu Moosewala’s father is still getting death threats, @PunjabPoliceInd police station got attacked and no action has been taken against the perpetrators.”

— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) March 6, 2023

The 45-year-old three-time MLA from Gidderbaha thus sought to highlight his target: the “abysmal” law and order situation in Punjab on the watch of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

On February 27, gunning for CM Mann, Warring tweeted: “When will you act against Amritpal, @BhagwantMann Sahab? What are you scared of? If you don’t take any action against him, we in @INCPunjab will be forced to come out on streets. We won’t let go hard-earned peace of Punjab. Nip the evil in the bud.”

The Mann government has been reeling under the charges of a “tottering” law and order situation in the state after hundreds of supporters of a radical leader Amritpal Singh overran the Ajnala police station near Amritsar on February 23.

Ahead of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Punjab leg early this year, Warring started wearing turban regularly. He had then told reporters: “For a couple of years now, when I stood in front of a mirror I would ponder about wearing a turban. People see a turbaned person with high hopes and expectations, seeing that person as a mature person. I will try to live up to it.”

Warring won his maiden Assembly election from Gidderbaha in 2012, defeating the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Sant Singh Brar by over 14,000 votes. Its then sitting MLA Manpreet Singh Badal was also in the fray, but he finished third.

Manpreet was then contesting on his own outfit People’s Party of Punjab (PPP)’s ticket after quitting the SAD. In 2014, he joined the Congress and merged his party with it, but Warring continued to be elected from Gidderbaha.

Warring retained Gidderbaha in the 2017 Assembly polls, defeating the SAD’s Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon by over 16,000 votes.

He was also among 18 winning Congress candidates in the 2022 polls in which the then incumbent party was swept away in an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wave. In the election he again defeated Dimpy Dhillon, albeit with a margin of just 1349 votes, to get elected as the MLA for the third consecutive time, with AAP candidate Preetpal Sharma finishing third.

Warring’s methods to connect with the masses and his oratorical skills have always made ripples in state politics. During his campaigning for his debut election, he used to eat in the homes of the poor, sitting close to the chulha. He also used to sleep in villagers’ houses, interacting with voters everywhere.

In his campaign for the 2022 polls, Warring would sing and dance with people at his rallies, urging them “Sare Badal hara deo (make all the Badals get defeated)…they all are playing a fixed match,” even though Manpreet Badal, who was then contesting from Bathinda, was his cabinet colleague in the Charanjit Singh Channi government. “Bathinde wala Badal vi Hara deo (make Badal from Bathinda too get defeated),” he would tell people. Manpreet lost to the AAP ‘s Jagroop Singh Gill by over 63,000 votes.

A combative leader, Warring had been the national president of the Youth Congress during 2014-2018. In April 2022, the then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi appointed Warring as the PPCC president. He thus became the youngest state party leader to assume this position. As the new PPCC chief, he replaced cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had resigned on Sonia’s direction following the party’s debacle in the February 2022 Assembly polls.

As the transport minister in the Channi cabinet, he used to travel in the state roadways buses to get public feedback. He claimed he increased the government’s revenue by checking tax evasion, which he used as his 2022 poll plank too.

In December 2021, ahead of the Assembly polls, Warring went to an Amritsar hotel to meet Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, when the latter was busy campaigning for his party. He told Kejriwal that the Punjab state-owned buses were not being allowed by the Delhi government to stop near the IG international airport while buses owned by Badals and other private players were allowed.

After the AAP clinched the Punjab polls by a landslide, the party’s Delhi government allowed Punjab’s state buses to halt near the national capital’s international airport.

Warring was in the news last month when he expelled the Bathinda Municipal Corporation’s mayor Raman Goyal and four Congress councillors from the party for their alleged indiscipline and anti-party activities. These expelled leaders were the loyalists of Manpreet Badal, who had switched to the BJP in January this year.