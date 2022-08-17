BJP rejigs its parliamentary board: Meet the new members

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday rejigged its parliamentary board, the party’s highest decision-making body. After the reshuffle, these new members were inducted into the board. Here are their profiles:

Sarbananda Sonowal: Former N-E face of BJP, ex-Assam CM and prominent tribal leader, who made way for Himanta Sarma

Before Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sarbananda Sonowal was the BJP’s prime Northeast face, leading the party to its historic maiden victory in Assam in 2016. However, Sonowal’s career started not in the BJP, but in 1992 as a leader of the influential All Assam Students’ Union (which led the Assam Agitation of 1985). In 2001, he joined the Asom Gana Parishad, becoming an MLA the same year, and then an MP.

Sonowal’s ‘son-of-the-soil’ status in Assam further got cemented when he successfully challenged the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act in the Supreme Court in 2005 as inadequate, earning him the local moniker “jatiyo nayak” or national hero.

Sonowal joined the BJP in 2011, becoming the spokesperson and general secretary of the party’s Assam unit and later earning a place (Sports Ministry) in Narendra Modi’s first Cabinet in 2014. Before Sarma, it was Sonowal who was known to have political links with all the northeastern states, having served as the president of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), the umbrella organisation of different student unions of the region.

Sonowal’s “clean” image and support among indigenous tribal groups (he hails from Sonowal Kachari tribe) made him an obvious chief ministerial candidate for the BJP, helping the party widen its support base from caste-Hindu Assamese to tribal groups in the state.

His tenure as the Chief Minister saw him hold his own as the state erupted in protests over the BJP’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act, perhaps the most widespread since the Assam Agitation, and still lead the party to another decisive victory in 2021.

However, the BJP leadership dropped him, for Sarma.

In Assam, Sonowal, 59, is remembered not just for his tenure as the BJP’s first state CM, but also for gracefully stepping aside for Sarma. In return, in July 2021, Sonowal was inducted into Narendra Modi’s Cabinet for a second time, and given the portfolios of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH ministries.

His induction into the parliamentary board is another acknowledgment of his efforts.

Sudha Yadav: A former Haryana MP, who entered politics after husband’s death in Kargil

Among the new entrants in the BJP central parliamentary board is Sudha Yadav, 57, a former MP from Mahendragarh in Haryana and a party national secretary.

Her husband, Deputy Commandant Sukhbir Singh Yadav of the Border Security Force, died during the Kargil War. Soon after, Yadav, a lecturer and mother of two, was fielded by the BJP as its candidate against then Congress stalwart Rao Inderjit Singh from Mahendragarh in 1999.

However, Yadav lost the two subsequent Lok Sabha elections, 2004 from Mahendragarh and 2009 from Gurgaon, as the BJP’s nominee. In 2015, she was named in-charge of the BJP’s OBC Morcha. Since 2019, she has been a member of the National Commission for Backward Classes.

Yadav has often called No. 13 her “auspicious” number. In 2009, she filed her nomination papers on April 13 from Gurgaon parliamentary constituency, saying it was because the BJP-NDA government was formed on October 13, 1999, for the 13th Lok Sabha, and because Baisakhi is celebrated on April 13.

A Ph.D in Chemistry from University of Roorkee (now known as IIT, Roorkee), Yadav was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence from 1999 to 2000, as well as a member of the Committee on Official Language, Hindi Salahakar Samiti of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Parliamentary Standing Committee on empowerment of women, and a member of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Communications.

K Laxman: Known for organisational skills, Telangana OBC face picked ahead of state polls

The elevation of K Laxman, 66, by the BJP to its central parliamentary board is seen as a gesture towards backward class voters in poll-bound Telangana.

The BJP Telangana president between 2016 and 2020, the Hyderabad-born Laxman has served as the national president of the party’s OBC Morcha. In July 2022, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

It was under Laxman that the BJP started making inroads into Telangana, winning its highest tally ever of four parliamentary seats in the state (Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad). However, he was seen as not aggressive enough, leading to his replacement after one term as president, with Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Before his Rajya Sabha nomination, Laxman served two terms as MLA, 1999 to 2004 as the representative from Musheerabad and 2014 to 2018 from Hyderabad.

As the BJP makes a push south as part of its plans for 2024, Laxman fits the bill both for being a well-known leader from the region and being an OBC face.

Hailing from a family of agriculturists, Laxman was a good student, and did his Ph.D in Geology from Osmania University. He joined the ABVP in the 1980s while studying at the university, moving on to the BJP later. Laxman has also served as BJP general secretary and spokesperson for three terms.

As a senior leader, he was part of campaigns like hoisting of the national flag at Srinagar and the Save Doda Satyagraha in 1994, earning him recognition for his organisational skills and for his ability to mingle effortlessly with people from various backgrounds.

In July 2014, Laxman had sparked off a controversy when he had objected to the Telangana government making tennis player Sania Mirza the state’s brand ambassador, saying she was Pakistan’s “daughter-in-law” after her marriage with Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik. Laxman contended that Mirza may not live in Telangana for long periods. As his comments drew criticism and outrage, Laxman had clarified that he had not questioned Mirza’s “Indianness”.