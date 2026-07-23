Born before Independence, UP’s oldest MLA Alam Badi Azmi dies at 90

Born more than five months before India became independent, Alam Badi Azmi lived through every phase of the country’s political journey. On Thursday, the 90-year-old Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and the oldest serving member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly died, bringing to an end a political career remembered as much for its simplicity as for its longevity.

A five-time MLA from Nizamabad in Azamgarh, Azmi never acquired the trappings of power that often accompany long political careers. Even as one of the state’s seniormost legislators, he continued to use a basic keypad mobile phone, was often seen reaching the Assembly on a two-wheeler, and preferred spending time among people in his constituency rather than in political circles.

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SP leaders said Azmi’s simplicity extended to every aspect of his public life. They recalled that he would often travel from Azamgarh to Lucknow by public bus to attend Assembly sessions or party meetings and would readily take a cycle rickshaw to reach his destination if needed, without hesitation.

“He never believed in political showmanship. During elections, he would refuse to put up posters or banners and would simply say, ‘If I have worked for the people, they will vote for me anyway.’ That was his way of politics,” said an SP legislator, adding that party colleagues affectionately called him “Chacha (uncle)”. “Even at 90, he was among the most active legislators I have seen. He was personally inspecting development works in his constituency until about two months ago,” the legislator added.

Was inspired by Gandhi, Nehru

Born on March 16, 1936, in Vindwal village of Azamgarh district, Azmi trained as an electrical and mechanical engineer before entering politics. Inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subhas Chandra Bose, he briefly worked as an engineer before dedicating himself to public life.

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His electoral journey began in 1996, when he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from Nizamabad on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Voters returned him to the Assembly in 2002, 2012, 2017, and 2022, making him one of the longest-serving legislators from the region.

Colleagues across political parties described him as a soft-spoken, accessible, and honest leader whose personal integrity earned him widespread respect. Residents recall that he remained approachable throughout his career, choosing modesty over political spectacle.

Beyond politics, Azmi worked on issues of communal harmony and social welfare. According to his Assembly profile, he founded the Qaumi Ekta Manch in Azamgarh, served with the Muslim Relief Committee and authored a book on communal harmony.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to the veteran legislator, saying he was deeply saddened by his demise and was praying for peace to the departed soul. He also extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Azmi had been unwell for some time and died at his residence in Kurmi Tola, Azamgarh. His funeral prayers were scheduled for 4 pm at Jamiyat-ur-Rashad, after which he would be laid to rest at the city’s new graveyard.